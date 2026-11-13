Cade Hoppe Releases New Album SAFER AT A DISTANCE, His Fourth Project

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LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer Cade Hoppe has released his new album, Safer at a Distance. Pairing introspective songwriting with catchy hooks and expansive indie-pop production, the 11-track album explores Hoppe's evolving relationship with music and his experience of pursuing a dream without knowing exactly where it will lead.

'This is an existential road trip album that's neither about the departure nor the arrival,' Hoppe says. 'When you're in the middle of nowhere, you're never anywhere but where you are.'

Featuring previously released singles 'Still Turn This Around,' 'Lake Michigan,' 'Crashland,' and 'Flatearther,' Safer at a Distance explores the interplay between acceptance and denial, and the ways we make sense of reality through the things we want to believe. In 'Lake Michigan,' Hoppe convinces himself the lake is the Pacific Ocean, while 'Flatearther' examines the lengths we'll go to preserve a belief against all evidence. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album's announcement alongside the release of 'Flatearther', the final pre-release single.

On 'Halfway Out My Mind,' the album's focus track, Hoppe grapples with the loss of innocence and the feeling of falling behind, finding moments of wry humor amid the uncertainty. 'This whole album oscillates between acceptance and denial, while constantly assessing what is and isn't reality,' he says.

The album's title comes from the opening lines of 'Make Me King': 'We were safer at a distance / You were broken in my arms.' Later, on 'End of the Tunnel,' he sings, 'There's a map to where I'm going / A loading grid and a 'you are here' dot.' The lyric captures the spirit of Safer at a Distance: rather than offering a clear picture of what comes next, the album documents Hoppe's life as it is now, somewhere along the road between the dream he set out to pursue and wherever it might take him.

Cade Hoppe's path into music was anything but conventional. While studying finance and playing college basketball at NYU, he found himself increasingly drawn to songwriting and production. When the pandemic hit, he decided to pursue music full-time, funding his earliest releases through service industry jobs. After seven years in New York City, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he continues to develop his own music while establishing himself as a producer for other artists.

Since making his debut in 2021, Hoppe has earned support from tastemakers including Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK. Safer at a Distance is his fourth project, following Tell Me How I'm Worth It (2021), Everything That's Wrong With You (2022), and Just Look At The Moon (2023).

Tracklist

1. Make Me King

2. Oasis

3. Lake Michigan

4. Crashland

5. Still Turn This Around

6. Halfway Out My Mind

7. Staring Contest

8. Treestruck

9. Give It Back

10. End of the Tunnel

11. Flatearther

Safer at a Distance is available on all streaming platforms: https://ffm.to/saadalbum

Follow Cade Hoppe: Website | Instagram | X | TikTok | |

Photo Credit: EUDA











Photo Credit: EUDA

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