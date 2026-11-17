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Baltimore's COMBAT have announced their second full-length album, 10 MILLION, due February 12 on Counter Intuitive Records. The album was produced by Ryland Heagy of ORIGAMI ANGEL, and a new song, 'FLUID KARMA,' is out now with a music video.

The band is currently wrapping up a tour with Prince Daddy & the Hyena and is set to play Emo Revival's Belated Holiday Party on January 8 in NYC, with The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Snowing. The release lists RIYL: ORIGAMI ANGEL, Jeff Rosenstock, THE WEAKERTHANS, JOYCE MANOR.

For most of his life, Holden Wolf has been obsessed with music. Writing it, performing it, recording it, listening to it, cataloging it, arguing about it, and generally allowing it to consume the majority of his brain.

On February 12, his band COMBAT will release their massively catchy second full-length album, 10 MILLION, via Counter Intuitive Records. Produced by Ryland Heagy of ORIGAMI ANGEL, it's a product of Holden's lifelong obsession: decades of sounds and ideas come pouring out in the form of these huge hooks, driving guitars, unexpected left turns, and the most immediate songs he's ever written.

Out today, 'FLUID KARMA' introduces the wonderfully unpredictable world of 10 Million with a rush of restless energy, offbeat storytelling, and one damn irresistible hook. Throughout, Holden's fixated on the cadence, timbre, and resonance of someone's voice before following them to a bar full of strangers singing The Killers. Named after the 2006 cult-classic Southland Tales, its second verse goes on to capture the hopelessly awkward experience of trying to impress someone with something you love, only to realize that they couldn't care less.

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Combat+Fluid+Karma+Official+Music+Video

All that music consumption did more than just inform Holden's taste or songwriting style. It also informed his and Combat's entire ethos as artists. They grew up obsessing over bands like Fugazi and later Jeff Rosenstock, who showed them there's a way to share your art without sacrificing ambition or accessibility.

Holden also had first-hand experience growing up around notable Baltimore DIY venue, Charm City Art Space; his dad was a part of the group that actually started the venue, helping put together early shows from bands like Turnstile and Title Fight.

Today, Holden and his friends continue to carry that torch, operating a similar sober art space called The Undercroft. For years, he's been actively trying to build the version of community he believes should exist, and Combat's music is a direct result of that restless energy.

Based out of Baltimore, Holden Wolf was just 15 when he started Combat, releasing a handful of DIY records before their 2024 breakout, Stay Golden. That record turned Combat into one of the buzziest word of mouth bands in town, earning a Stereogum Band to Watch nod and a spot of their list of 40 best new artists that year; while BrooklynVegan called it 'the most ambitious emo album of the year.'

Tracklist

Sam Porter Strand Bridges

Seven Weeks

Make That Call

Bands w/ Managers

Any% Permadeath

Push

FLUID KARMA

You're Gonna Miss That Plane

Not Back On It. Still On It.

Harder Than You Know

Photo Credit: Alec Pugliese



Photo Credit: Alec Pugliese

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