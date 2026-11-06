CODY JINKS & THE TONEDEAF HIPPIES Announce New Album AND, AGAIN, Return to Country Roots

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Cody Jinks & The Tonedeaf Hippies are entering a new chapter with a new album, And, Again, out February 26, 2027 via Jinks' label Late August Records. The announcement was made November 6, 2026, after nearly two decades of making music, touring relentlessly and evolving in real time. Alongside the announcement, the title track was also released.

Over the past twenty years, Jinks has amassed more than 5 billion streams and earned eight Gold and Platinum song certifications. Along the way, Jinks & The Tonedeaf Hippies have grown into a true band and creative collaboration, reuniting each January in Colorado to write and record despite now living across the country. Built on a foundation of trust, their process leaves room to experiment in real time, guided by one simple rule: it has to feel cool, new and exciting to everyone.

Written and recorded alongside his longtime bandmates, And, Again marks a return to the band's country roots following the more rock-driven sounds of Change The Game and In My Blood. Across 14 tracks, they lean into a warmer, looser sound that spans rollicking honky-tonkers, highway rockers, vulnerable ballads and reflections on mortality. The result is And Again, capturing the spirit of a band still pushing forward together, unafraid to explore new sounds and stories while staying true to where it all began.

'I've used my entire life as my canvas,' Jinks shared. 'It's on every record. That hasn't always been easy for me or the people in my life, but it's the most honest way I can do things.'

Tracklist

1. Up Here (Cody Jinks / Bobby Pinson / David Lee Murphy)

2. Unowned (Cody Jinks)

3. And, Again (Cody Jinks)

4. Daddies Don't Cry (Cody Jinks / Steve Wariner / Ward Davis)

5. A Smile That Says It All (Cody Jinks / Bob Regan)

6. Last Turn on the Trail (Cody Jinks / Ward Davis / Bobby Robinson)

7. A Song Like That (Deryl Dodd)

8. Time to Come Down (Cody Jinks / Ward Davis)

9. Mean Spirits (Cody Jinks / Courtney Patton / Jason Eady)

10. Moving Mountains Featuring Alice Cooper (Cody Jinks / Alice Cooper / Bob Ezrin)

11. The Armadillo and the Rattlesnake (David C. Lee)

12. First You Borrow (Cody Jinks, Ward Davis)

13. Leaving on My Mind (Cody Jinks / Courtney Patton / Jason Eady)

14. Rodeo (Cody Jinks, Tom McELvain)

For much of his career, Jinks has built his reputation on hard-charging country music, endless tours and a life lived loudly. But over the course of his last several albums, Jinks began confronting the person behind that, allowing each record to serve as a snapshot of where he had been and where he was headed. With And, Again, Jinks isn't looking backward or trying to prove anything. Instead, he's embracing who he is now.

The album also features one of the most unexpected collaborations of Jinks' career: 'Moving Mountains,' a surging desert-rock duet and co-write with rock legend Alice Cooper.

2026 has been a standout year for Jinks, who continues to build on his reputation as one of country music's most independent and uncompromising artists. He recently appeared as a special guest on Five Finger Death Punch's 20th Anniversary World Tour, where he brought his signature country sound to major venues across the US and was announced as a 2027 Stagecoach performer.

For tickets and more information, please visit codyjinks.com.

About Cody Jinks & The Tonedeaf Hippies

Cody Jinks has built one of the most successful independent careers in country music on his own terms. Without compromising his music or his principles, Jinks has earned a devoted following and established himself as one of the genre's most respected artists. Over the past two decades, he's released 12 albums, accumulated more than 5 billion streams, and earned eight Gold and Platinum song certifications. Songs like 'Loud and Heavy' and 'Hippies and Cowboys,' along with his breakthrough album Adobe Sessions, helped build an audience that has followed him from small clubs to sold-out arenas.

And, Again is the latest installment in a catalogue that has shown Jinks evolving in real time, album to album. Jinks & The Tone Deaf Hippies' latest work portrays not only hard-earned wisdom after years of destructive living, but also a grace, gratitude, and renewed sense of joy. Perhaps their warmest album to date, And, Again features everything from wistful ballads to highway rockers, all the years and trials fueling music played with both grit and ease. With room for both old-school Jinks ass-kickers and a collaboration with shock-rock legend Alice Cooper, And, Again finds Jinks shedding the demons and expectations of his past alike for an album as free as the open road.

Back Left to Right - Matt Nolen / Austin 'Hot Rod' Tripp / David Colvin / Joshua Thompson

Front Left to Right - Jake Lentner / Cody Jinks / Chris Claridy

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen











Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

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