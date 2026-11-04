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CMA Country Christmas Hosted by Lady A to Return on ABC With Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay

Lady A will host performances by BeBe Winans, Dan + Shay, Lindsey Stirling, Trisha Yearwood and Zach Top, filmed live in Nashville.

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CMA Country Christmas Hosted by Lady A to Return on ABC With Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed this year's host and performers for the 17th annual holiday television special, 'CMA Country Christmas.' Hosted by Lady A, 'CMA Country Christmas' features performances by BeBe Winans, Dan + Shay, Debbie Winans, Grace Bowers, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Lindsey Stirling, Russell Dickerson, Trisha Yearwood and Zach Top.

Filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, Lady A brings warmth and holiday cheer to the stage as they guide viewers through a night of one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from Country Music's biggest stars. 'CMA Country Christmas' airs Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 9/8c on ABC, streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

'CMA Country Christmas' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Writer.

About 'CMA Country Christmas'

Starting in 2010, 'CMA Country Christmas' rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special 'CMA Fest.'

For more information about 'CMA Country Christmas,' visit CMAchristmas.com.

Photo Credit: Maarten De Boer/Disney


Photo Credit: Maarten De Boer/Disney
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