"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
CMA Announces Nominees for 2026 CMA TOURING AWARDS PRESENTED BY STRAUSS
Final round voting runs through December 16, with the ceremony at The Pinnacle in Nashville.
The Country Music Association has revealed the nominees for the 2026 CMA Touring Awards presented by STRAUSS, recognizing the professionals who work behind the scenes to bring Country Music's biggest tours to life. Final Round voting opens Tuesday, Dec. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. CT. Country star Parker McCollum will host the 21st CMA Touring Awards celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.
Chuck Hull, veteran live music production expert, audio engineer, and retired tour manager, will also be honored with the 2026 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honors an individual for career-long contributions in support of the Country Music field of touring. The award was established to recognize an individual who has achieved both prominence and stature at the highest level in their field. The individual receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the Country Music touring community by exhibiting excellence, consistency, passion, and integrity in elevating the live music experience for artists, fans, and their team. It is to be noted that their presence will have had a long-term positive impact on Country Music, the touring industry, and its people.
With more than 50 years of experience, Hull has played an instrumental role in shaping the live music industry, overseeing complex global tours and production logistics for some of music's biggest acts, with credits involving Fleetwood Mac, Paul McCartney and Keith Urban, among others. His career began as an audio engineer with Clair Brothers before expanding into television stage management and international touring across rock, pop and Country. During his notable 20-year tenure with Urban, Hull helped build a sophisticated, world-class touring operation and advance a more professional model for Country touring teams, contributing to the evolution of the industry as the genre expanded into international markets. Since retiring from the road in 2024, Hull has continued to champion the touring community through his consultancy and as a board member of ECCHO Live, while mentoring the next generation of touring professionals and advocating for the health, sustainability and well-being of touring professionals worldwide.
'The CMA Touring Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible professionals whose expertise, dedication and hard work brings Country Music to fans through unforgettable live experiences,' says Brittany Schaffer, CMA Incoming Chief Executive Officer. 'Touring is such an important part of how this music connects with people, and that wouldn't be possible without the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. We're grateful for all they bring to this industry and proud to recognize this year's nominees.'
Workwear leader STRAUSS returns for the second consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the 2026 CMA Touring Awards and Official Workwear Partner. With purpose-built gear that's tuned to work, STRAUSS supports the production crews whose skill, precision and dedication power Country Music's biggest tours.
'Every great show starts with the people who build the stage, rig the lights and get every detail right' says Henning Strauss, CEO and co-owner of STRAUSS. 'We're proud to return to the CMA Touring Awards and, together with CMA, put the professionals behind that work on centerstage, where they deserve to be.'
All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.
As used in this document, 'Deloitte' means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.
Category 1 – Crew of the Year
'All-American Road Show Tour' Crew – Chris Stapleton
'Cold Beer & Country Music Tour' Crew – Zach Top
'Live '26 Tour' Crew – Cody Johnson
'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' Crew – Luke Combs
'Still The Problem Tour' Crew – Morgan Wallen
'The Cloud 9 Tour' Crew – Megan Moroney
'The Dandelion Tour' Crew – Ella Langley
'Word On The Street Tour' Crew – Luke Bryan
Category 2 – Backline Technician of the Year
Patrick Boyle – Tyler Childers
William Coats – Eric Church
Brian Clancy – Megan Moroney
Allen Cothran – Jason Aldean
Melvin Fults – Kenny Chesney
Colton Haley – Cody Johnson
Ed Hardin – Blake Shelton
Evan McDonald – Luke Combs
Category 3 – Business Manager of the Year
Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.
Kella Farris – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC
Dan Killian – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.
Kris Wiatr – Wiatr & Associates, LLC
Dwight Wiles – Ground Control Business Management
Category 4 – Coach/Truck Driver of the Year
Tim Barrett – Kane Brown
Dustin Bringham – Parker McCollum
Steve Carmack – Megan Moroney
Greg Cook – Riley Green
Josh Easter – Morgan Wallen
Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett
Jason Humphrey – Jason Aldean
Erin Siegfried – Lainey Wilson
Category 5 – FOH (Front of House) Engineer of the Year
Tristan Brooks – Ella Langley
Todd Lewis – Luke Combs
David Loy – Megan Moroney
James 'Pugs' McDermott – Dierks Bentley
Arpad Sayko – Chris Stapleton
Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney
Todd Wines – Miranda Lambert
Ian Zorbaugh – Old Dominion
Category 6 – Lighting Director of the Year
Josh Beard – Megan Moroney
Ben Bearden – Chris Stapleton
Emily Bornt – Lainey Wilson
Andy Knighton – Jason Aldean
Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs
Alex Sanchez – Parker McCollum
Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett
Richard 'Wookie' Whitley – Cody Johnson
Category 7 – Manager of the Year
Virginia Bunetta – G-Major Management
Enzo DeVincenzo – 377 Management
Howie Edelman – Durango Artist Management
Troy 'Tracker' Johnson – Track Management
Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists
Daniel Miller – Fusion Music
Mandelyn Monchick – Red Light Management
Austin Neal – Sticks Management
Category 8 – Monitor Engineer of the Year
Beau Alexander – Morgan Wallen
Bryan 'Opie' Baxley – Kenny Chesney
Chris Daniels – Luke Bryan
Leland Dix – Carly Pearce
Alyssa 'Reel' McCoy – Justin Moore
Taite McKinney – Ella Langley
Ryan Thiele – Cody Johnson
Michael 'Zeuhs' Zeuhsow – Luke Combs
Category 9 – Production Manager of the Year
John Garriott – Chris Stapleton
Adam Groeninger – Dierks Bentley
Brent Maxon – Parker McCollum
Patrick Murphy – Morgan Wallen
Earl Neal – Jason Aldean
Todd Ortmeier – Cody Johnson
Jerry Slone – Luke Combs
Zach Snyder – Megan Moroney
Category 10 – Publicist of the Year
Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media
Jodi Dawes – Blue Highway Records
Carleen Donovan – The Oriel Company
Marcel Pariseau – True Public Relations
Jessie Schmidt – Schmidt Relations
Kristie Sloan – The GreenRoom
Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity
Wes Vause – Press On Publicity
Category 11 – Stage Manager of the Year
Matt Begley – Cody Johnson
Sam 'Sambo' Coats – Eric Church
Donnie Floyd – Morgan Wallen
Todd Green – Chris Stapleton
Matt Hornbeck – Luke Combs
Josh 'Dude' Marcus – Jason Aldean
Isaac Thacker – Zach Top
Fred Yanda – Dierks Bentley
Category 12 – Support Services Company of the Year
ASCOT Travel Services – New York, NY
Bandit Lites – Nashville, TN
Girlilla Marketing – Nashville, TN
Moo TV – Nashville, TN
Pioneer Coach – Nashville, TN
Richards & Southern – Goodlettsville, TN
Rock Nashville – Nashville, TN
Spectrum Sound – Nashville, TN
Category 13 – Talent Agent of the Year
Beth Hamilton – WME
Meredith Jones Long – CAA
Jeff Krones – CAA
Chad Kudelka – CAA
Adi Sharma – The Neal Agency
Aaron Tannenbaum – WME
Elisa Vazzana – UTA
Category 14 – Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year
Bridget Bauer – Messina Touring Group
Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
Brad Garrett – Police Productions
Patrick McDill – Live Nation Nashville
Brian O'Connell – Live Nation Nashville
Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice
Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production Company
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
Category 15 – Tour Manager of the Year
Kam Cheatham – Parker McCollum
Kyle Crownover – Tyler Childers
Dustin De Rosier – Kelsea Ballerini / Brandi Carlile / Little Big Town / Keith Urban
Jason Hecht – Chris Stapleton
Luke Holton – Miranda Lambert
Chelsae Partosan – Megan Moroney
Mark Sizemore – Luke Bryan
Taylor Watson – HARDY
Category 16 – Touring Musician of the Year
Jody Bartula (Fiddle/Guitar) – Cody Johnson
Ben Flanders (Guitar) – Ella Langley
Danny Rader (Guitar) – Kenny Chesney
Rich Redmond (Drums) – Jason Aldean
Adam Shoenfeld (Guitar) – Tim McGRaw
Natalie Stovall (Fiddle) – Keith Urban
Jesse Wells (Multi-Instrumentalist) – Tyler Childers
Charlie Worsham (Guitar) - Vince Gill/Dierks Bentley
Category 17 – Tour Videographer/Photographer of the Year
Caleb Cockrell – Jordan Davis
Tyler Conrad – Tim McGRaw/Miranda Lambert
Emma Delevante – Tyler Childers
Tanner Gallagher – HARDY
Jeff Johnson – Megan Moroney
Jace Kartye – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Matthew Paskert – Morgan Wallen
Caylee Robillard – Ella Langley
Category 18 – Tour Video Director of the Year
Houston Creswell – Dierks Bentley
Milojko Dobrijevich – Zach Top
Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton
Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs
Jordan Karow – HARDY
Joe Marcario – Jason Aldean
Mike Tinsley – Tim McGRaw
Jake Zobrist – Cody Johnson
Category 19 – Venue of the Year
BankNH Pavilion - Gilford, NH
Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Joe's on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
The Listening Room Café - Nashville, TN
Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
The Sphere – Las Vegas, NV
Category 20 – Unsung Hero of the Year
Mindy Grabowski (Tour Representative Director) – Live Nation Nashville
Kayla Carter Greear (Touring Logistics Manager) – Luke Bryan
Sydney Grommesh (Personal Assistant/Social Media Creative Lead) – Carly Pearce
LoLo Kinser (Catering Liaison & Logistics Coordinator) – Feed the Tour/Post Malone/Jason Aldean/Rascal Flatts
Melonie Murphy (Touring Representative) – Live Nation Nashville
Kate Rastas (Production & Talent) – Joe's Concerts
Ryan Whelpley (Touring Director) – Red Light Management
Katie Wilkinson (Assistant Tour Manager) – Chris Stapleton
About the CMA Touring Awards
The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first Awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA's Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. Ten awards were presented at the first gala, and the number has grown over the years now settling at the current 20. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016.
About the Country Music Association
Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.
About STRAUSS
STRAUSS is a globally leading brand in performance workwear, safety footwear, protective equipment and jobsite accessories. Founded in 1948, the family-owned business is led by brothers Henning and Steffen Strauss, the third generation of the Strauss family. Its iconic ostrich logo reflects the family's name and heritage—Strauss means ostrich in German. The Ostrich is trusted by tradespeople, builders, farmers and DIYers across the globe for its pioneering style of technical, multi-pocket workwear that melds performance and function with comfort and design. In 2026, STRAUSS, operating as Engelbert Strauss, Inc. in the United States, opened its U.S. base in Columbus, Ohio. The company also maintains a strong presence at trade shows across the country. For more, visit STRAUSS.com.
Parker McCollum will host the 21st CMA Touring Awards that are set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
Chuck Hull will be honored with the 2026 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award during the 21st CMA Touring Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Nashville.
For more information about the Country Music Association's awards and initiatives, visit CMAworld.com.
Photo Credit: Tim O’Keefe
Photo Credit: Tim O’Keefe
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