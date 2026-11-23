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The Country Music Association has revealed the nominees for the 2026 CMA Touring Awards presented by STRAUSS, recognizing the professionals who work behind the scenes to bring Country Music's biggest tours to life. Final Round voting opens Tuesday, Dec. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. CT. Country star Parker McCollum will host the 21st CMA Touring Awards celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Chuck Hull, veteran live music production expert, audio engineer, and retired tour manager, will also be honored with the 2026 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honors an individual for career-long contributions in support of the Country Music field of touring. The award was established to recognize an individual who has achieved both prominence and stature at the highest level in their field. The individual receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the Country Music touring community by exhibiting excellence, consistency, passion, and integrity in elevating the live music experience for artists, fans, and their team. It is to be noted that their presence will have had a long-term positive impact on Country Music, the touring industry, and its people.

With more than 50 years of experience, Hull has played an instrumental role in shaping the live music industry, overseeing complex global tours and production logistics for some of music's biggest acts, with credits involving Fleetwood Mac, Paul McCartney and Keith Urban, among others. His career began as an audio engineer with Clair Brothers before expanding into television stage management and international touring across rock, pop and Country. During his notable 20-year tenure with Urban, Hull helped build a sophisticated, world-class touring operation and advance a more professional model for Country touring teams, contributing to the evolution of the industry as the genre expanded into international markets. Since retiring from the road in 2024, Hull has continued to champion the touring community through his consultancy and as a board member of ECCHO Live, while mentoring the next generation of touring professionals and advocating for the health, sustainability and well-being of touring professionals worldwide.

'The CMA Touring Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible professionals whose expertise, dedication and hard work brings Country Music to fans through unforgettable live experiences,' says Brittany Schaffer, CMA Incoming Chief Executive Officer. 'Touring is such an important part of how this music connects with people, and that wouldn't be possible without the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. We're grateful for all they bring to this industry and proud to recognize this year's nominees.'

Workwear leader STRAUSS returns for the second consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the 2026 CMA Touring Awards and Official Workwear Partner. With purpose-built gear that's tuned to work, STRAUSS supports the production crews whose skill, precision and dedication power Country Music's biggest tours.

'Every great show starts with the people who build the stage, rig the lights and get every detail right' says Henning Strauss, CEO and co-owner of STRAUSS. 'We're proud to return to the CMA Touring Awards and, together with CMA, put the professionals behind that work on centerstage, where they deserve to be.'

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

As used in this document, 'Deloitte' means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Category 1 – Crew of the Year

'All-American Road Show Tour' Crew – Chris Stapleton

'Cold Beer & Country Music Tour' Crew – Zach Top

'Live '26 Tour' Crew – Cody Johnson

'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' Crew – Luke Combs

'Still The Problem Tour' Crew – Morgan Wallen

'The Cloud 9 Tour' Crew – Megan Moroney

'The Dandelion Tour' Crew – Ella Langley

'Word On The Street Tour' Crew – Luke Bryan

Category 2 – Backline Technician of the Year

Patrick Boyle – Tyler Childers

William Coats – Eric Church

Brian Clancy – Megan Moroney

Allen Cothran – Jason Aldean

Melvin Fults – Kenny Chesney

Colton Haley – Cody Johnson

Ed Hardin – Blake Shelton

Evan McDonald – Luke Combs

Category 3 – Business Manager of the Year

Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

Kella Farris – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

Dan Killian – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Kris Wiatr – Wiatr & Associates, LLC

Dwight Wiles – Ground Control Business Management

Category 4 – Coach/Truck Driver of the Year

Tim Barrett – Kane Brown

Dustin Bringham – Parker McCollum

Steve Carmack – Megan Moroney

Greg Cook – Riley Green

Josh Easter – Morgan Wallen

Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett

Jason Humphrey – Jason Aldean

Erin Siegfried – Lainey Wilson

Category 5 – FOH (Front of House) Engineer of the Year

Tristan Brooks – Ella Langley

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

David Loy – Megan Moroney

James 'Pugs' McDermott – Dierks Bentley

Arpad Sayko – Chris Stapleton

Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

Todd Wines – Miranda Lambert

Ian Zorbaugh – Old Dominion

Category 6 – Lighting Director of the Year

Josh Beard – Megan Moroney

Ben Bearden – Chris Stapleton

Emily Bornt – Lainey Wilson

Andy Knighton – Jason Aldean

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

Alex Sanchez – Parker McCollum

Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

Richard 'Wookie' Whitley – Cody Johnson

Category 7 – Manager of the Year

Virginia Bunetta – G-Major Management

Enzo DeVincenzo – 377 Management

Howie Edelman – Durango Artist Management

Troy 'Tracker' Johnson – Track Management

Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

Daniel Miller – Fusion Music

Mandelyn Monchick – Red Light Management

Austin Neal – Sticks Management

Category 8 – Monitor Engineer of the Year

Beau Alexander – Morgan Wallen

Bryan 'Opie' Baxley – Kenny Chesney

Chris Daniels – Luke Bryan

Leland Dix – Carly Pearce

Alyssa 'Reel' McCoy – Justin Moore

Taite McKinney – Ella Langley

Ryan Thiele – Cody Johnson

Michael 'Zeuhs' Zeuhsow – Luke Combs

Category 9 – Production Manager of the Year

John Garriott – Chris Stapleton

Adam Groeninger – Dierks Bentley

Brent Maxon – Parker McCollum

Patrick Murphy – Morgan Wallen

Earl Neal – Jason Aldean

Todd Ortmeier – Cody Johnson

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

Zach Snyder – Megan Moroney

Category 10 – Publicist of the Year

Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

Jodi Dawes – Blue Highway Records

Carleen Donovan – The Oriel Company

Marcel Pariseau – True Public Relations

Jessie Schmidt – Schmidt Relations

Kristie Sloan – The GreenRoom

Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

Wes Vause – Press On Publicity

Category 11 – Stage Manager of the Year

Matt Begley – Cody Johnson

Sam 'Sambo' Coats – Eric Church

Donnie Floyd – Morgan Wallen

Todd Green – Chris Stapleton

Matt Hornbeck – Luke Combs

Josh 'Dude' Marcus – Jason Aldean

Isaac Thacker – Zach Top

Fred Yanda – Dierks Bentley

Category 12 – Support Services Company of the Year

ASCOT Travel Services – New York, NY

Bandit Lites – Nashville, TN

Girlilla Marketing – Nashville, TN

Moo TV – Nashville, TN

Pioneer Coach – Nashville, TN

Richards & Southern – Goodlettsville, TN

Rock Nashville – Nashville, TN

Spectrum Sound – Nashville, TN

Category 13 – Talent Agent of the Year

Beth Hamilton – WME

Meredith Jones Long – CAA

Jeff Krones – CAA

Chad Kudelka – CAA

Adi Sharma – The Neal Agency

Aaron Tannenbaum – WME

Elisa Vazzana – UTA

Category 14 – Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year

Bridget Bauer – Messina Touring Group

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Brad Garrett – Police Productions

Patrick McDill – Live Nation Nashville

Brian O'Connell – Live Nation Nashville

Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice

Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production Company

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Category 15 – Tour Manager of the Year

Kam Cheatham – Parker McCollum

Kyle Crownover – Tyler Childers

Dustin De Rosier – Kelsea Ballerini / Brandi Carlile / Little Big Town / Keith Urban

Jason Hecht – Chris Stapleton

Luke Holton – Miranda Lambert

Chelsae Partosan – Megan Moroney

Mark Sizemore – Luke Bryan

Taylor Watson – HARDY

Category 16 – Touring Musician of the Year

Jody Bartula (Fiddle/Guitar) – Cody Johnson

Ben Flanders (Guitar) – Ella Langley

Danny Rader (Guitar) – Kenny Chesney

Rich Redmond (Drums) – Jason Aldean

Adam Shoenfeld (Guitar) – Tim McGRaw

Natalie Stovall (Fiddle) – Keith Urban

Jesse Wells (Multi-Instrumentalist) – Tyler Childers

Charlie Worsham (Guitar) - Vince Gill/Dierks Bentley

Category 17 – Tour Videographer/Photographer of the Year

Caleb Cockrell – Jordan Davis

Tyler Conrad – Tim McGRaw/Miranda Lambert

Emma Delevante – Tyler Childers

Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

Jeff Johnson – Megan Moroney

Jace Kartye – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Matthew Paskert – Morgan Wallen

Caylee Robillard – Ella Langley

Category 18 – Tour Video Director of the Year

Houston Creswell – Dierks Bentley

Milojko Dobrijevich – Zach Top

Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

Jordan Karow – HARDY

Joe Marcario – Jason Aldean

Mike Tinsley – Tim McGRaw

Jake Zobrist – Cody Johnson

Category 19 – Venue of the Year

BankNH Pavilion - Gilford, NH

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Joe's on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

The Listening Room Café - Nashville, TN

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

The Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

Category 20 – Unsung Hero of the Year

Mindy Grabowski (Tour Representative Director) – Live Nation Nashville

Kayla Carter Greear (Touring Logistics Manager) – Luke Bryan

Sydney Grommesh (Personal Assistant/Social Media Creative Lead) – Carly Pearce

LoLo Kinser (Catering Liaison & Logistics Coordinator) – Feed the Tour/Post Malone/Jason Aldean/Rascal Flatts

Melonie Murphy (Touring Representative) – Live Nation Nashville

Kate Rastas (Production & Talent) – Joe's Concerts

Ryan Whelpley (Touring Director) – Red Light Management

Katie Wilkinson (Assistant Tour Manager) – Chris Stapleton

About the CMA Touring Awards

The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first Awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA's Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. Ten awards were presented at the first gala, and the number has grown over the years now settling at the current 20. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

About STRAUSS

STRAUSS is a globally leading brand in performance workwear, safety footwear, protective equipment and jobsite accessories. Founded in 1948, the family-owned business is led by brothers Henning and Steffen Strauss, the third generation of the Strauss family. Its iconic ostrich logo reflects the family's name and heritage—Strauss means ostrich in German. The Ostrich is trusted by tradespeople, builders, farmers and DIYers across the globe for its pioneering style of technical, multi-pocket workwear that melds performance and function with comfort and design. In 2026, STRAUSS, operating as Engelbert Strauss, Inc. in the United States, opened its U.S. base in Columbus, Ohio. The company also maintains a strong presence at trade shows across the country. For more, visit STRAUSS.com.

Parker McCollum will host the 21st CMA Touring Awards that are set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Chuck Hull will be honored with the 2026 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award during the 21st CMA Touring Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Nashville.

For more information about the Country Music Association's awards and initiatives, visit CMAworld.com.

Photo Credit: Tim O’Keefe



Photo Credit: Tim O’Keefe

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