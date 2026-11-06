CJ Solar & The Old Souls Release Debut Album BLACK LABEL BLUES

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CJ Solar and The Old Souls, singer-songwriter CJ Solar's new artistic endeavor, today released their debut album Black Label Blues. A mix of swampy Louisiana Soul, Blues-drenched guitar work, Southern Rock and sharp Nashville storytelling, the 11-song album marks a creative reinvention for Solar, who is now bringing his longtime bandmates into the fold. Together they approached this project with an old-school ethos, recording the music in a way that honors classic processes like the greats that came before them.

Produced by Nick Gibbens, Solar's longtime drummer, Black Label Blues also gathered like-minded collaborators for the project, including Steve Gorman (of the Black Crowes), Jeffrey Steele, JD Simo and Jared James Nichols. Much like its namesake—where 'black label' signifies a step above the standard—the project represents a significant leap forward in Solar's artistry.

'I'm so stoked to finally have this album out in its entirety. We've been rolling it out piece by piece over the last few months, so getting to share the whole project with everyone is really cool,' shared CJ Solar. 'These songs capture a pretty significant chapter of my life — I wrote them while navigating the end of one relationship, finding my way through that and eventually finding the love of my life. Now, having gotten married just last month, it's pretty cool to look back at these songs and see how much life has changed since writing them. It feels like the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another. And to top it all off, this is my first project on vinyl, which makes it even more special.'

Solar, a proven hitmaker who launched as an artist in 2019, was riding a wave of success that was quickly halted by the pandemic. He spent the past several years rediscovering his artistic voice, deepening his connection to the music that shaped him and leaning into his Bayou State roots. He now returns with his longtime bandmates—a band rooted in camaraderie, shared musical values and a reverence for the past. The result is Black Label Blues: a clear reflection of an artist who has weathered challenges and come out stronger, more grounded and more inspired than ever, signaling a clear evolution in both sound and spirit. The music is raw without being rough, soulful without being overly polished and built to leave room for the musicians in the room to stretch out and play.

CJ Solar and The Old Souls' first single, 'First Time Caller,' is currently climbing through the Top 5 on the True Indie Country Singles chart on Country radio. Inspired by the hallmark intro of call-in radio: 'longtime listener, first time caller,' the song is radio-ready. Equal parts heartache and singalong, the tune features rich background harmonies and expressive electric guitar lines that seem to speak as much as they play, calling back to the time when phone-in radio ruled the airwaves and every request line had a busy signal. The title track is also now at Americana radio.

Black Label Blues Track List

'Black Label Blues' - CJ Solar, Randall Fowler, Jesse Felder, Kris Crepeau

'Found It Yet' - CJ Solar, Lucas Leon, Jimmy Thow

'Why You Gotta' - CJ Solar, Gavin Lucas, Makayla Lynn

'Can't Put You Down' - CJ Solar, Chris Bandi, Wil Nance

'Dizzy' - CJ Solar, Rick Garoutte

'Blame It On Me' - CJ Solar, Rick Garoutte, Jordan Brooker

'First Time Caller' - CJ Solar, Jason Duke, Brock Phillips

'Using Me For Tennessee' - CJ Solar, Josh Melton, Joe Leathers

'Done Did It' ft. Jeffrey Steele - CJ Solar, Dustin Kines, Jeffrey Steele

'Shouldn't Be This Easy' - CJ Solar, Jimmy Woods

'Heartbreak & A Good Thing' - CJ Solar, Jordan Allen

In May, Solar launched 'Verse One' of his special Black Label Blues Bourbon with Sugarfield Spirits. The partnership with the Louisianan brand created a special Black Label Blues bourbon, finished in orange liquor barrels. This week they will launch 'Verse Two' of the collaboration, a rye whiskey finished in orange liquor barrels.

CJ Solar and The Old Souls will be bringing their new album to life with dates across the country throughout the end of the year. For more information and additional tour dates, visit the website, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

About CJ Solar and The Old Souls

CJ Solar and The Old Souls fuses Southern Rock, Delta Blues, Nashville Country and Louisiana swampy grooves, putting a fresh twist on a vintage sound. Led by singer-songwriter CJ Solar, the band marks Solar's reentry into life as a recording artist after putting his artistry on pause following the pandemic. Now flanked by his longtime bandmates (some dating back to his Belmont days), Solar isn't just returning—he's arriving with a renewed sense of purpose, passion and identity. Leaning into his Baton Rouge roots and appreciation for bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Allman Brothers, the music breathes an air of authenticity for the vintage guitar collector. Kicking off his reintroduction with the title track from their new album, 'Black Label Blues,' offers the first taste of an artist fully in his element, embracing the road that led him here and the music that continues to move him forward. He has since added a string of singles to this new chapter including his current single at Country radio, 'First Time Caller,' which is currently climbing through the Top 10 on the True Indie Country Singles chart.

The NSAI and ASCAP Award-winning songwriter has two Country No.1 hits to his name including Morgan Wallen's first No. 1 'Up Down' and Jameson Rodgers' 'Some Girls' as well as two Texas No. 1 hits for Mike Ryan and Kyle Park. He also had songs recorded by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Jerrod Niemann and more.

As a solo act, Solar was named one of the 'New Artists You Need To Know' by Rolling Stone Country and MusicRow Magazine's 'Independent Artist of the Year' in 2019. His debut single 'Tallboy' garnered millions of streams and landed the top spot on the fan-voted CMT 12 pack and his follow up single 'Just Another Day in the Country' was one of the fastest-rising and highest-charting debut singles for an independent artist on secondary radio. His 'Coming My Way' went Top 10 on the Music Row chart while 'American Girls,' 'Airplane' and 'Watered Down Whiskey' all reached the Top 15, while 'All I Can Think About Lately' hit No. 1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and also made its way onto the Billboard Indicator and Music Row charts. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 and has shared the stage with artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Cadillac Three, Old Dominion, Hank Williams, Jr., 38 Special and Gary Allan, in addition to making his own headlining runs.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: CJ Solar and The Old Souls announced the album and released 'Can't Put You Down.'







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