CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS RELEASES Single Rendez-vous avec toi Ahead of Upcoming Album

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Christine and the Queens has released a new single, 'Rendez-vous avec toi' / 'Rendez-vous in your arms', in French and English, and has announced upcoming shows. The single is accompanied by a dance-based music video, choreographed by Alexander Ekman and shot in Paris. The video was directed by Christine and the Queens and Raphaël De Albuquerque.

The single opens a new era, announced with a series of sold out intimate shows in Paris, London, Amsterdam and Brussels. Performed with a full band, these shows will feature cult classics and unreleased songs. Tickets to all shows are sold out. Chris shares: 'The shows with my audience are the highlights of my life. My musicians, Vincent Taeger, Vincent Taurelle, Adrian Edeline and Karl Onibuje, and I knew we had to reunite with our audience before anything else, in more intimate venues, for a true moment of music played live, felt and shared. We will revisit a repertoire that made us grow together, and give a first listen to unreleased songs from the next album. We revisit, we reinterpret, we remember, and we transcend'.

The song is the first taste of an upcoming album, to be released next spring. It rides an uptempo, organic disco groove, and is described as a song about giving in to desire and tenderness, about the night lovers find each other again.

Christine and the Queens adds:

I have a rendez-vous with you, tonight

I have obsessed about it since the morning

With the devotion of someone who only waits for you, and the meaning you give to life itself by your mere presence

I'll come starred with music - the new interstellar traveling of Christine and the Queens, I did it for you. In secrecy of frequencies, in genius musicians, in New York Jazz, in Moroder Groove, I kept on obsessing about this celebration, this big night found again, and I leapt into my dream. Names, boxes, they never defined what we share together. The electricity remains eternally mysterious. We'll dream together of the blue flower, of this signal that keeps pinging from another planet that we don't even know of yet; we'll dream peace, peace with a common story, one way bigger than the one they taught us.

Christine and the Queens Tour Dates

December 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - SOLD OUT

December 7 - London, UK @ Scala - SOLD OUT

December 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin - SOLD OUT

December 10 - Paris, FR @ Alhambra - SOLD OUT

About Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens is a boundary-pushing French artist whose genre-defying work fuses music, theater, and dance with radical honesty and constant reinvention. A shape-shifting performer, each release is a manifesto, from the acclaimed Catching Feelings EP with Cerrone to Hopecore (2024), a ferocious, self-produced exploration of desire, and 2023's operatic PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, co-produced with Mike Dean and featuring Madonna and 070 Shake. From Redcar les adorables étoiles to Chaleur Humaine, which sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide, Christine and the Queens has built a visionary catalog marked by artistic freedom and constant evolution. Renowned for magnetic and uncompromising live performances, Christine and the Queens transforms every stage into a singular experience where music, theater, and dance collide.

For more information, visit https://christineandthequeens.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/christineandthequeens.









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