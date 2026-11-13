CA in LA Releases New Single “Undertow” Following HINDSIGHT Deluxe Edition

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Los Angeles-based alternative rock duo CA in LA has shared their newest single, 'Undertow,' their first release following the deluxe edition of their album Hindsight. Through alluring vocals and a hypnotic ambiance, the evocative track covers the deeply relatable experience of biting off more than you can chew in the relentless pursuit of pleasing others. 'Undertow' is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major digital music platforms.

Blending elements of rock, indie, alternative, and pop, CA in LA crafts lush, immersive soundscapes that complement their captivating lyricism. 'Undertow' represents this sonic atmosphere, composed of delicate synths and intricate guitar picking, all rooted in a grounding drum beat. All of these elements come together to mirror the feeling of being gradually swept into the ocean, an occurrence equally as mesmerizing as it is haunting. With the lyrics, 'I'm feeling kinda lost, like I'm missing out, somebody somewhere, please help me out,' CA in LA opens the track in the form of a plea, first acknowledging a sense of misplacement in the world and following with a request for assistance. Raw lyrics such as these are present throughout the entire song, speaking to the pervasive nature of personal obligation.

'You know that feeling of being in over your head? From endless to-do lists and not wanting to disappoint anyone, to collapsing under the weight of the world's and your own expectations. You're barely holding it all together, but genuinely trying your best to keep going. We wanted to capture the essence of overwhelm in a song,' CA in LA explains. 'Undertow' speaks to the universal sensation of losing control, embodied through expansive instrumentation and poignant lyricism.

Written by Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, 'Undertow' features Jake Minter on Bass and Marc Nieto on drums. Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nieto of Kandid Productions, 'Undertow' was executively produced by The Ohana.

CA in LA is the creative collaboration of best friends Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, artists who have demonstrated their talent across many disciplines, including music, filmmaking, and visual art. Drawing inspiration from artists such as PVRIS, Daughter, Flyleaf, and Lydia, the duo has formulated their distinct sound that expands beyond the barriers of a single genre. After originally meeting in Maryland, the pair later relocated to Los Angeles, where they continued to cultivate their creative practices. Together, Birk and Coffelt have collaborated on more than 200 short films, alongside work in painting and digital art, all uniquely influencing their approach to musical creation. Infusing all of their work with personal experience, CA in LA's music covers themes of self-discovery, heartbreak, growth, and empowerment. Their recent release, Hindsight (dlx), was featured by notable press outlets like chorus.fm, MXDWN, V13, and EARMILK.

'Undertow' is a song for anyone who feels confronted by the daunting presence of commitments and their own insatiable aspirations. Through their unguarded approach to songwriting, CA in LA has delivered a track that permits listeners to not only feel emotions of overwhelm, but to reach out for support when it becomes too much to bear alone. 'Undertow' is now available on all major streaming platforms.

To stay connected with CA in LA, follow their artistic process on Instagram and TikTok at @ca_in_la, Twitch at twitch.tv/ca_in_la, and visit CAinLA.com.

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