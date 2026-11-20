NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bull Y Los Búfalos have released their new single and official music video 'Love Struck Cowboy,' arriving via TLG|ROCK, distributed by Virgin Music Group. Built for risk and set to win, the track is a tribute to the cowboys who live fast, love hard, and aren't afraid to take a chance when it comes to life, love, or rock and roll.

With its larger-than-life attitude and unapologetic rock-and-roll spirit, 'Love Struck Cowboy' delivers another taste of what makes Bull Y Los Búfalos a force all their own. It's a song for the risk-takers, the wild hearts, and those who live life on their own terms. Whether riding into the sunset or chasing the next great adventure, this cowboy isn't afraid to put it all on the line.

'Love Struck Cowboy' continues the band's mission to bring its Signature Sound, which they proudly call 'Stubborn Rock,' to an ever-growing audience.

Fronted by Spain-born singer/songwriter Diego 'Bull' Avello, the Nashville-based band combines the grit and swagger of American rock and roll with the fire and passion of Bull's Spanish roots. Standing 6'6' and bringing a commanding presence both onstage and off, Bull embodies the larger-than-life personality that defines the band's music.

Stubborn Rock isn't a genre. It's a takeover.

'Love Struck Cowboy' follows the band's previous single and video 'Ghost,' the first release from their forthcoming album Full Tank of Courage, scheduled for January 2027 on CD, vinyl, and all major streaming platforms.

The band recently signed with TLG|ROCK in Nashville, Tennessee, with distribution through Virgin Music Group, marking a new chapter for the group as they prepare to bring their music to an even wider audience.

With a new album, a growing international profile, and a powerful collection of music ready to be unleashed, Bull Y Los Búfalos are continuing to build momentum.

From a Small Spain Mountain Town to the American Dream

Diego 'Bull' Avello's journey from a small mountain town in Spain to the American rock-and-roll scene is the subject of the upcoming music documentary I TOOK THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED.

Filmed across the United States, Mexico, and Spain, the documentary chronicles Bull's pursuit of the American dream, including the challenges, sacrifices, difficult immigration process, friendships, struggles, and rock-and-roll lifestyle that shaped his journey.

The film is currently making its way through the 2026 film festival circuit and has already earned multiple awards, with additional festival submissions underway.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the man behind the towering stage presence and the philosophy that drives Bull Y Los Búfalos: never quit, never compromise, and keep moving forward.

Rock & Roll With a Hollywood Connection

Three of the band's songs have been featured on FX Network's Mayans M.C., the acclaimed Sons of Anarchy spin-off, giving their music exposure to a massive television audience.

The band has also established itself as a formidable live act, performing at NASCAR events in Nashville and Daytona Bike Week, Harley-Davidson events, biker rallies throughout the United States, and even an NBA halftime show for the San Antonio Spurs.

As a heavily supported Gibson artist, Bull Y Los Búfalos shared the bill at NAMM 2020 in Los Angeles with rock legends including Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Slash of Guns N' Roses, and Don Felder of the Eagles.

Internationally, the band has performed at major biker festivals throughout Latin America, including Mexico, playing for crowds of more than 25,000 people.

Their touring history includes closing out 2022 on the road with Ace Frehley of KISS, followed by 2023 dates with 38 Special and Anthony Gomes. In 2024, the band returned to the Midwest for additional dates with 38 Special as well as Lynch Mob.

One-of-a-Kind Rock & Roll

Bull Y Los Búfalos have released three studio albums, multiple EPs and singles, as well as a live album capturing the raw energy of their performances.

In 2019, MXD MAG, one of Texas' leading rock publications, named Bull Y Los Búfalos Best Rock Band in Texas, while Bull was recognized as Best Rock Singer.

As an independent band, Bull Y Los Búfalos have accumulated more than 1 million music video views and 1 million Spotify streams, while their single 'DINERO PRIMERO' made an impact at national Active Rock and Alternative radio through the LA Lloyd Rock 30.

Now, with the backing of TLG|ROCK, distribution through Virgin Music Group, strong support from Gibson, a new album, a documentary, and a growing international profile, Bull Y Los Búfalos are ready to take Stubborn Rock to an even bigger audience.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone