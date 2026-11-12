Buffalo Traffic Jam to Support Noah Kahan on 2027 Stadium Dates Including Fenway Park

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Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—will support Noah Kahan for six dates on his 2027 'The Last Of The Bugs World Tour,' including stops at Boston's Fenway Park (two nights), Athens' Sanford Stadium and Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, among others. The complete tour itinerary is listed below.

The new dates add to an already standout year for the duo, who released their new song, 'Barely Holding On,' this past Friday via Arista Records. Already emerging as a fan favorite, the track has amassed more than 2 million streams and inspired over 50,000 TikTok creates since its release. Additionally, the duo sold out their 2027 'Pictures of You Tour' in just two hours after tickets went on sale. With this achievement, Buffalo Traffic Jam has now sold out every headline show they've played, along with all dates announced through the spring.

The 2027 run includes the band's headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights) as well as stops at Minneapolis' First Avenue, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and Philadelphia's The Fillmore, among several others.

The tour follows the release of Buffalo Traffic Jam's highly anticipated debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features 'Fool's Gold,' which reached #1 on the U.S. Alternative Radio chart, was certified RIAA Gold and has amassed more than 150 million streams to date. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions,' and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

Pictures of You Tracklist

1. Hanging on Hope

2. Older

3. Too Young to Die

4. Buyin Dirt

5. Lonesome Memories

6. Pictures of You

7. Fool's Gold

8. Luckiest Man Alive

9. Graves

10. How to Breathe

11. Still Alone

12. I Don't Care

13. Daydreaming

14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again

Buffalo Traffic Jam Confirmed Tour Dates

November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—St. Pete Country Fest 2026

November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater

December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)

December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival

February 16—Omaha, NE—The Astro (SOLD OUT)

February 17—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

February 19—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

February 24—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

March 2—Louisville, KY—Old Forester's Paristown Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Fållan

March 30—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Grosse Freiheit 36 (SOLD OUT)

April 2—Köln, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)

April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 16—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach 2027

April 24—Athens, GA—Sanford Stadium*

April 27—Birmingham, AL—Protective Stadium*

April 29—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

May 26—Madison, WI—Camp Randall Stadium*

May 29—Boston, MA—Fenway Park*

May 30—Boston, MA—Fenway Park*

*supporting Noah Kahan

For more information, visit www.buffalotrafficjam.com.

Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly











Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly

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