Buffalo Traffic Jam Share New Song "Barely Holding On" Ahead of 2027 Tour

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Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—unveiled their new song, 'Barely Holding On,' on November 6, 2026 via Arista Records. Listen/share here.

'2026 has been a crazy busy and hectic year for me,' shares Cassidy. 'Not being home with friends and family has been a foreign concept to me until recently. At the end of summer, I finally had a chance to go back home to Montana, and I started to play piano more. I wrote this verse one that I had no idea what to do with until I showed the song to my bandmate Nate. Nate added a banjo melody that I was obsessed with and we finished the song with one of our favorite collaborators, Joe Becker. 'Barely Holding On' emerged from this as a song about losing the drive and passion of something you once loved. No matter how put together something may seem, at the end of the day, I think we're all 'Barely Holding On.''

The new music adds to an already standout year for the duo, who sold out their 2027 'Pictures of You Tour' in just two hours after tickets went on sale. With this achievement, Buffalo Traffic Jam has now sold out every headline show they've played, along with all dates announced through the spring.

The 2027 run includes the band's headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights) as well as stops at Minneapolis' First Avenue, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and Philadelphia's The Fillmore, among several others. See below for the complete itinerary.

The tour follows the release of Buffalo Traffic Jam's highly anticipated debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records; stream/purchase here. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features 'Fool's Gold,' which reached #1 on the U.S. Alternative Radio chart, was certified RIAA Gold and has amassed more than 150 million streams to date.

The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions,' and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

Pictures of You Track List

1. Hanging on Hope

2. Older

3. Too Young to Die

4. Buyin Dirt

5. Lonesome Memories

6. Pictures of You

7. Fool's Gold

8. Luckiest Man Alive

9. Graves

10. How to Breathe

11. Still Alone

12. I Don't Care

13. Daydreaming

14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again

Buffalo Traffic Jam Confirmed Tour Dates

November 7—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—St. Pete Country Fest 2026

November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater

December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)

December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival

February 16—Omaha, NE—The Astro (SOLD OUT)

February 17—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

February 19—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

February 24—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

March 2—Louisville, KY—Old Forester's Paristown Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Fållan

March 30—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Grosse Freiheit 36 (SOLD OUT)

April 2—Köln, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)

April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 16—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 23—Indio, CA—Stagecoach 2027

For more information, visit www.buffalotrafficjam.com.





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