Bruiser Wolf and Conductor Williams Announce Collaborative Album THE DEALER WINS, Release Single "THE SCORE"

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Two of hip-hop's most rapidly ascending artists, Bruiser Wolf and acclaimed producer Conductor Williams, have announced a new collaborative project, The Dealer Wins, which will be released on 11.11.26.

The Dealer Wins brings together two artists with uniquely distinctive sounds. Conductor's production meets Wolf's uncanny delivery, shifting flows and sharp wordplay.

Detroit native Bruiser Wolf is known for uncanny delivery, flows and wordplay that put him in a class by himself. He has collaborated with Danny Brown, Harry Fraud, F1lthy, Payroll Giovanni, Babytron and more. One of hip-hop's most eccentric and exciting voices, Bruiser has emerged as one of hip-hop's most rapidly ascending artists. Known for his off-kilter delivery, inventive storytelling, and singular style, Bruiser has carved out his own lane while representing Detroit's uncompromising creative spirit.

Conductor Williams went from 20 years on the BNSF railway to the biggest stages in music. He has produced records for Drake (four times), Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole, Leon Thomas (three times) and more. His 'Conductor, we have a problem' producer tag has become one of the most recognizable in hip-hop history. He is a favorite among rappers, producers and athletes alike. Everything about Conductor Williams is unconventional, especially for music producers. His daily routine includes waking up at 4am to pray and study religious texts.

Conductor's ascension has been both organic and blue collar. A true self-made success story, Conductor has elevated from starving artist to Grammy-Award winner and his brand of sonic dissonance has become the preferred sound for the industry's biggest names and celebrated artists.

The Dealer Wins will be released on 11.11.26.

Stream Bruiser Wolf & Conductor Williams ft Marv Won 'The Score':

You can now purchase, stream, add and favorite 'The Score' at your preferred DSP: https://too.fm/oaey4zq

You can now pre-order, add and favorite The Dealer Wins at your preferred DSP: https://too.fm/1myjkev

The Dealer Wins Tracklisting

Pay Day

Ain't Got Time

The Score FEAT Marv Won

Dig Some Jive

Transportation

In Danger

State Property

New Game, Same Rules

For You FEAT Tariq Reyhan

The Story Of Devaul Neal

All tracks produced by Conductor Williams.

Follow the Artists

Bruiser Wolf: https://x.com/theebruiserwolf | https://www.instagram.com/_bruiserwolf/

Conductor Williams: https://x.com/CondtrWilliams | https://www.instagram.com/conductorwilliams/ | https://www.tiktok.com/@conductorwilliams.union | https://www.patreon.com/conductorwilliams

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