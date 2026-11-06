Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bruiser Wolf and Conductor Williams Announce Collaborative Album THE DEALER WINS, Release Single "THE SCORE"
Williams, who has produced records for Drake and Tyler, the Creator, joins Detroit rapper Bruiser Wolf on the album.
Two of hip-hop's most rapidly ascending artists, Bruiser Wolf and acclaimed producer Conductor Williams, have announced a new collaborative project, The Dealer Wins, which will be released on 11.11.26.
The Dealer Wins brings together two artists with uniquely distinctive sounds. Conductor's production meets Wolf's uncanny delivery, shifting flows and sharp wordplay.
Detroit native Bruiser Wolf is known for uncanny delivery, flows and wordplay that put him in a class by himself. He has collaborated with Danny Brown, Harry Fraud, F1lthy, Payroll Giovanni, Babytron and more. One of hip-hop's most eccentric and exciting voices, Bruiser has emerged as one of hip-hop's most rapidly ascending artists. Known for his off-kilter delivery, inventive storytelling, and singular style, Bruiser has carved out his own lane while representing Detroit's uncompromising creative spirit.
Conductor Williams went from 20 years on the BNSF railway to the biggest stages in music. He has produced records for Drake (four times), Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole, Leon Thomas (three times) and more. His 'Conductor, we have a problem' producer tag has become one of the most recognizable in hip-hop history. He is a favorite among rappers, producers and athletes alike. Everything about Conductor Williams is unconventional, especially for music producers. His daily routine includes waking up at 4am to pray and study religious texts.
The Dealer Wins will be released on 11.11.26.
Stream Bruiser Wolf & Conductor Williams ft Marv Won 'The Score':
You can now purchase, stream, add and favorite 'The Score' at your preferred DSP: https://too.fm/oaey4zq
You can now pre-order, add and favorite The Dealer Wins at your preferred DSP: https://too.fm/1myjkev
The Dealer Wins Tracklisting
Pay Day
Ain't Got Time
The Score FEAT Marv Won
Dig Some Jive
Transportation
In Danger
State Property
New Game, Same Rules
For You FEAT Tariq Reyhan
The Story Of Devaul Neal
All tracks produced by Conductor Williams.
Follow the Artists
Bruiser Wolf: https://x.com/theebruiserwolf | https://www.instagram.com/_bruiserwolf/
Conductor Williams: https://x.com/CondtrWilliams | https://www.instagram.com/conductorwilliams/ | https://www.tiktok.com/@conductorwilliams.union | https://www.patreon.com/conductorwilliams
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