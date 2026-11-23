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Brenda Lee, the first woman to be inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Halls of Fame, has reached another milestone in her eight-decade career: her signature song, the holiday hit 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree,' has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million units in the U.S. It is only the second holiday song to earn the honor, following Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' The perennial holiday favorite has already been streamed more than 110 million times globally this holiday season.

Taylor Swift surprised Lee with the news and presented her with a Diamond plaque on November 16 in Nashville. A longtime fan, Swift wrote an essay about Lee when she was 18 years old titled 'Rare Peer,' which was later published in the 2017 book 'Woman Walk the Line.'

'It means the world to me that 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' is Diamond,' shares Brenda Lee. 'Johnny Marks, Owen Bradley and all the amazing musicians would be so proud. I am so thankful to the fans around the world who continue to love this song. Taylor surprising me was the cherry on top!'

Written by Johnny Marks ('Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' 'A Holly Jolly Christmas'), 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' has endured for close to 70 years, growing decade after decade, year after year, to become one of the most beloved holiday songs of all time. Owen Bradley recorded and produced the song in October 1958, with a 13-year-old Lee doing just three takes in one session.

Upon release, the single stalled on the chart but reached the Top 20 in 1960 after Lee rose to stardom with the success of her back-to-back No. 1 hits 'I'm Sorry' and 'I Want to Be Wanted.' The song reached No. 3 on Billboard's Christmas Singles chart in December 1965 and continued to have modest success for the next few decades. In 1990, it experienced an incredible resurgence when it was prominently featured in 'Home Alone,' introducing new generations to the song.

In November 2023, 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 65 years after its release. It spent three weeks at No. 1, including a return to the top in late December. Lee broke several records, many previously held by Carey and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' and her song became just the third holiday No. 1 in Hot 100 history.

Lee first reached No. 1 with 'I'm Sorry' in 1960; her most recent No. 1 week came 63 years later, setting a record for the longest span between an artist's first and most recent week at No. 1 on the Hot 100. 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' also set the record for the longest span from a song's release to its rise to No. 1: 65 years. At 78, Lee became the oldest artist ever to top the Hot 100, then broke her own record one week later, after turning 79 on December 11. At the time, she also became the oldest woman to top the chart, surpassing Cher, who was 52 when 'Believe' reached No. 1, and Carey, who was 53 when 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' did.

In 2024, Spotify presented Lee with a plaque recognizing 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' for reaching 1 billion streams. It remains the only holiday song by a female country artist in Spotify's Billions Club.

'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019.

About Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee signed with the legendary Decca Records label before her 12th birthday and went on to record such landmark hits as 'Sweet Nothin's,' 'All Alone Am I,' 'Break It to Me Gently' and 'I'm Sorry.' Though she succeeded in multiple genres, including rockabilly, pop and rock, Lee found her home in country music. Her best-loved hit, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2023, and continues to grow year after year. Lee has sold more than 100 million albums globally and, throughout her career, shared stages with and earned the respect of some of the world's most revered performers. The Beatles opened for her and became good friends with the Southern belle from Atlanta. Elvis Presley and Lee made their Grand Ole Opry debuts on the same night. Lee had nine consecutive top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits from 1960 to 1962, setting a record for a female solo artist that stood for more than two decades. She scored country hits such as 'Sunday Sunrise' and 'Big Four Poster Bed' and continued to chart into the '80s, including with 'I Love Her So,' a duet with George Jones. Lee was the first woman inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Halls of Fame, and she is a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is certified Diamond by the RIAA and is nearing 1.5 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Photo Credit: TAS Rights Management









Photo Credit: TAS Rights Management

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