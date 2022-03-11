Breakthrough Country Artist Anthony Nix Releases New Single 'Mississippi'

Breakthrough country artist Anthony Nix has released his viral fan-favorite single titled "Missispssi." The track debuted on Apple Music Country's Best New Songs.

LISTEN to "Mississippi" here.

The track was written by Nix himself and produced by Billboard-charting producer Brandon Manley.

With making his impactful imprint within country music, the singer-songwriter released his previous single "Broken Record" which has been streamed over 35k since release. The track is currently featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country editorial.

The singer-songwriter is making frequent trips to Nashville, TN working with the top producers and industry professionals to release his debut project in late 2022.

You can learn more about Anthony Nix by following him on TikTok and Instagram.