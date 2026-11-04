Breaking Benjamin to Tour with Starset, P.O.D. and Filter Starting February 2027

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Breaking Benjamin have announced a string of 2027 tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, with special guest Starset, and support from P.O.D. and Filter, the tour will kick off in Cedar Rapids in February.

Breaking Benjamin's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets before the general on-sale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, Wednesday, November 4 at 10 A.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. General ticket on-sale will be available Friday, November 6 at 10 A.M. local time.

Tour Dates

Feb 16 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Feb 18 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

Feb 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Arena

Feb 20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Feb 22 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Feb 23 - Louisville, KY - University of Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

Feb 25 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Feb 26 - State College, PA - Pennsylvania State University - Bryce Jordan Center

Feb 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - Arena

Mar 02 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena

Mar 03 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Mar 05 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Mar 06 - Charleston, WV - Vandalia Health Coliseum

Mar 08 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Mar 09 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Mar 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall*

* Filter not performing on this date

Latest Single and Chart Milestones

Breaking Benjamin recently scored another career milestone as their latest single, 'Something Wicked,' reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band its ninth career No. 1. The haunting track, which the band debuted at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as the latest preview of the band's forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, 'Something Wicked' finds Breaking Benjamin pushing deeper into a new darker sonic territory, while remaining unmistakably Breaking Benjamin.

Since its release, 'Something Wicked' has already amassed nearly 15 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week of release, further underscoring Breaking Benjamin's enduring impact and continued dominance in the hard rock landscape.

Upon releasing their first single in five years back in 2024, 'Awaken' quickly shot to #1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 133M streams globally.

Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002's Saturate, the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with now nine songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million, a true testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base.

Breaking Benjamin's studio album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015's #1 debut for DARK BEFORE DAWN (Gold), 2009's DEAR AGONY (Platinum) at #4 and 2006's PHOBIA (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock Radio with 'Red Cold River' and 'Torn in Two.' AURORA and EMBER charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

Breaking Benjamin is Benjamin Burnley (vocals), Jasen Rauch (guitar), Keith Wallen (guitar/backing vocals), and Aaron Bruch (bass/backing vocals).

Connect with Breaking Benjamin

Photo Credit: Dominique D'Costa



Photo Credit: Dominique D'Costa

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