Brandy and Monica to Launch First-Ever Las Vegas Residency, THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY

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Grammy Award-winning R&B icons Brandy and Monica have announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY, set for 10 performances at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning May 29, 2027. The news was revealed during a special performance of their Grammy Award-winning duet 'The Boy Is Mine' on ABC's Dancing with the Stars as part of the show's Grammy-themed episode, marking another milestone in their nearly three-decade musical partnership.

The residency follows the sold-out co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour. Co-produced by The Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas, THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY will bring Brandy and Monica's celebrated partnership to Resorts World Theatre for a major new production showcasing their individual catalogs, shared musical history and the timeless songs that have connected generations of fans. Building on the scale and success of their acclaimed sold-out arena tour, the residency promises a spectacular celebration of two of R&B's most influential voices, bringing the energy, powerhouse vocals and unforgettable moments that defined The Boy Is Mine Tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective, adds, 'BPC is proud to be working with Brandy and Monica again. We saw on The Boy Is Mine tour how much it meant to fans to see them share a stage, and I'm excited to build on what we created together. Bringing The Boy Is Mine to Las Vegas as Black Promoters Collective's first residency is a big moment for us. We've built BPC by betting on artists we believe in and listening to their fans. This residency takes that work into a new arena for our company, and I can't think of two artists I'd rather take that step with.'

Tickets & Presale Information

Tickets for THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM PT. Several presale opportunities will be available ahead of the general on-sale.

AMEX Presale Start: Mon, November 16, 2026 @ 10AM

Artist Presale Start: Wed, November 18, 2026 @ 10AM

Local/Venue/Promoter Presale Start: Thurs, November 19, 2026 @ 10AM

All Presales Stop: Thurs, November 19, 2026 @ 11:59PM

General Public On-Sale: Fri, November 20, 2026 @ 10AM

*All times local

*American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets, available for purchase beginning Monday, November 16 at 10am PT, through Thursday, November 19 at 11:59pm PT, before the general public on sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits and perks American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences.

2027 Performance Dates

Saturday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Sunday, May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, June 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, July 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, July 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, July 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, July 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

About The Boy Is Mine Tour

The Boy Is Mine Tour became one of the most significant R&B live events of 2025, earning a nomination for R&B Tour of the Year at the 2026 Pollstar Awards. The sold-out nationwide arena run drew widespread acclaim from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, ESSENCE, EBONY, The New York Times, and more, with critics praising the pair's vocal performances, chemistry, and the impact of their long-awaited reunion.

The tour brought together generations of R&B fans and talent with a powerhouse lineup that included Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts, alongside surprise appearances by Missy Elliott, Ciara, Ludacris, Sexxy Red, Jermaine Dupri, Ella Mai, LL Cool J, Kehlani, Tyrese, 50 Cent, and more. What began as a long-awaited reunion grew into a celebration of the music, influence, and individual artistry that have defined Brandy and Monica's careers.

Their continued collaboration has extended beyond the tour. The two artists shared the stage at the St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and reunited this summer for a co-headlining performance at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The following day, both were recognized at the ESSENCE Black Women in Music luncheon, where Brandy received the Legend Award and Monica was honored with the Luminary Award, celebrating their individual contributions to music and culture.

Originally released in 1998, 'The Boy Is Mine' spent 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and earned Brandy and Monica a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, becoming one of the defining songs of the decade. Their record-setting 2020 Verzuz reunion drew more than 6 million viewers, reigniting interest in their individual catalogs and demonstrating the continued demand to see the two artists together. More than 25 years later, Ariana Grande's 2024 remix featuring Brandy and Monica was inspired by the original record breaking duet, which earned the trio a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Their historic arena tour and now their first-ever Las Vegas residency mark the latest chapters in a musical partnership that continues to resonate nearly three decades later.

Brandy and Monica continue to build on their iconic journey with THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY, bringing their celebrated partnership to one of entertainment's most iconic destinations and creating a new milestone in their remarkable careers.

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