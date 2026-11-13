Brandy Clark Shares “Astronaut” with SistaStrings Ahead of THE BIRD and Take Flight World Tour

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Grammy, CMA and Americana Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark shares her new song, 'Astronaut,' featuring SistaStrings, today. A dreamy, string-led track, 'Astronaut' finds Clark imagining extraordinary feats, pairing her signature storytelling with lush instrumentation.

The song is the latest unveiled from Clark's highly anticipated new album, the bird, out January 15 via Reprise Records. Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Los Angeles' Sunset Sound with her road band, the bird is a deeply human record that examines the search for connection in a world often defined by division. Across the album's 11 tracks, including a collaboration with Rosanne Cash, Clark explores love, loss, isolation, and what it means to belong.

The album also features lead single, 'American Roots,' released earlier this fall. Written by Clark, Michael Pollack ('Dear Insecurity,' 'Flowers') and Griff Clawson, 'American Roots' draws inspiration from Woody Guthrie's 'This Land Is Your Land' and celebrates America as a place of unity, reflecting on shared experiences and connections. It has already been met with an overwhelming response, including attention from Rolling Stone, who declares, 'with songs like 'American Roots,' the tide seems to be turning. Everyone should get to partake in this musical tradition, regardless of political beliefs.' Additionally, Music Row praises, 'Utterly enchanting…Soft, heavenly vocal harmonies embellish a hearty performance. A song goddess at work.'

A powerful live performer, Clark will embark on her extensive 'Take Flight World Tour' next year, with newly confirmed shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Charleston and Atlanta, among many others. Clark will also perform select co-headlining shows with Amy Grant across Ireland and the U.K.

The new music arrives on the heels of Clark being named one of The New York Times' 'The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,' further cementing her place as one of the most respected and influential voices in modern music. Clark appears alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, with The New York Times praising the trio as 'Music Row pros par excellence, brilliant practitioners of the time-honored tradecraft: crisp hooks, witty wordplay, brisk storytelling, songs that click and whir like little machines' and goes on to call Clark, 'a star recording artist in her own right.'

One of her generation's most esteemed songwriters and musicians, Clark earned Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards for 'Dear Insecurity,' a deeply personal track featuring 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. The song appears on her self-titled album, produced by Carlile and widely hailed as a defining work, with outlets like Forbes, Variety, and Billboard praising her exceptional songwriting and vocal artistry.

Beyond her solo work, Clark's songwriting credits include standout tracks such as 'A Beautiful Noise,' the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves' 'Follow Your Arrow,' and Miranda Lambert's 'Mama's Broken Heart.' She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator McAnally. For the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.

Most recently, she performed 'Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)' at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson—a reimagined take on her Grammy-nominated song 'Trailblazer,' originally co-written with Lainey Wilson and Lambert.

THE BIRD Track List

1. The Loner And The Lonely

2. Tower

3. Still Found You

4. Goodnight Los Angeles

5. And The Sun Said To The Moon

6. American Roots

7. The Bird

8. Astronaut (feat. SistaStrings)

9. Stranger On A Plane

10. Old Woman (feat. Rosanne Cash)

11. If There's Someone You Love

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates

January 14—Playa del Carmen, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

January 22—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether*

January 23—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre*

January 24—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall*

January 28—Berkeley, CA—The Freight*

January 29—Petaluma, CA—Mystic Theatre*

January 30—Ukiah, CA—SPACE Theater*

January 31—Eugene, OR—Hult Center For The Performing Arts – Soreng Theater*

February 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*

February 5—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre*

February 6—Spokane, WA—Bing Crosby Theater*

February 28—Dulin, IE—National Concert Hall†

March 2—London, U.K.—Union Chapel†

March 4—Bath, U.K.—Komedia†

March 5—Birmingham, U.K.—Town Hall†

March 7—Manchester, U.K.—RNCM†

March 8—Sunderland, U.K.—The Fire Station†

March 9—Glasgow, U.K.—Pavilion Theatre†

March 18—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere*

March 19—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery*

March 20—Munhall, PA—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall*

March 21—Boston, MA—City Winery*

March 23—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall*

March 25—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate (The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center)*

March 26—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*

March 27—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall*

April 2—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 3—Charleston, SC—Music Farm*

April 4—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy*

April 8—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre*

April 9—Wabash, IN—Eagles Theatre*

April 10—West Bend, WI—The Bend Theatre*

April 11—Chicago, IL—City Winery*

April 30—Cedar Park, TX—The Haute Spot*

May 1—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts*

May 2—New Braunfels, TX—Brauntex Theatre

*with The Carlile Family Band

†co-headline with Amy Grant

For more information, visit www.brandyclarkmusic.com.

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen (Brandy Clark), David McClister (SistaStrings)









Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen (Brandy Clark), David McClister (SistaStrings)

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