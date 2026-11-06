Brandi Carlile to Perform Burn The Setlist Trio Tour Starting in Portland, Seattle to Follow

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Brandi Carlile received two honors at the 6th Annual Anthem Awards: earning Gold in the Fundraising Campaign category for her concert film, 'Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis,' as well as a Special Achievement Award as Entertainer of the Year. Created by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose-driven work that advances social change and recognizes those using their platforms to make a meaningful impact.

Filmed during the 11x Grammy Award-winner's sold-out show at Minneapolis' Target Center, 'Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis' has raised over $750,000 to date for The Advocates for Human Rights via Carlile's Looking Out Foundation. The film is available to watch in full on YouTube.

The accolades came ahead of Carlile's sold-out 'Burn The Setlist (The All Request Tour),' a special trio run with her longtime bandmates and collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth, which kicked off at Portland's Revolution Hall. Every show on the tour is unique, with each setlist comprised entirely of live, in-the-moment fan requests—a format Carlile introduced during her 'The Human Tour' earlier this year.

Confirmed stops include Seattle's Paramount Theatre (four nights), Tucson's Rialto Theatre (two nights), Milwaukee's Pabst Theater (two nights), Minneapolis' State Theatre (two nights), Kansas City's Uptown Theater and Port Chester's The Capitol Theatre (three nights), among others.

The tour is a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches, with guests maintaining possession at all times.

The trio dates follow the U.S. leg of Carlile's 'The Human Tour,' which included back-to-back, sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden as well as three sold-out shows at Red Rocks featuring opener Stephen Wilson Jr. and surprise appearances from Alanis Morissette and Nathaniel Rateliff. 'The Human Tour' will continue next year with shows across the U.K. and Europe.

Earlier this fall, Carlile released Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version), the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed album, Returning To Myself, digitally via Interscope Records/Lost Highway. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) features intimate reimagined versions of all ten songs from the original album, with Carlile returning to Long Pond Studio to co-produce four tracks with Aaron Dessner. The collection includes a collaboration with Grammy-nominated composer and electronic musician Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, Coldplay) on the breakout single, 'Human,' as well as a new version of Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes' exclusively on DSPs (a version of which is also featured on the official soundtrack for Practical Magic 2).

The new music adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who won Song of the Year at the 2026 Americana Awards ('Returning To Myself'), was honored as one of TIME's 2026 Women of the Year and performed 'gorgeous' (Billboard) renditions of 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LX and as part of ABC News' America 250 celebration. She will be honored with The Visionary Award for Humanitarian Work at the upcoming National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards presented by the LA Press Club.

Additionally, Carlile returned to NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series, NBC's Saturday Night Live (musical guest for the fourth time), Jimmy Kimmel Live (interview + performance), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY's 'Citi Concert Series' and has recently been featured on Las Culturistas, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Howard Stern Show, NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, The Drew Barrymore Show and Sad Song Queens and spoke with The New York Times for an in-depth profile.

One of music's most respected voices, Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x EMMY-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums including Who Believes in Angels?, the universally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John, which debuted at #1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for 'Never Too Late,' a Grammy-nominated track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name.

Additionally, Carlile is a renowned producer with recent Grammy-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls' 'Closer To Fine' with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of 'Home,' which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso, while her song 'You Without Me' was featured twice in the season three finale of Apple TV's Shrinking. Most recently, Carlile recorded a new version the Ted Lasso theme song, for the season four finale.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has worked with artists such as Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, P!nk and Dolly Parton, was named OUT Magazine's Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard's Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA's Songwriter Icon Award as well as multiple awards from the Americana Music Association. She also launched a partnership with the National Park Foundation to raise critical funds to preserve and protect these cherished places across the country and is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $10M for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters.

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Digital Track List

1. Returning To Myself

2. Human

3. A Woman Oversees

4. A War With Time

5. Anniversary

6. Church & State

7. Joni

8. You Without Me

9. No One Knows Us

10. A Long Goodbye

11. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

12. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

13. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

14. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

15. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

16. And So It Goes (Sad Gay Version)

17. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

18. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

19. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

20. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

21. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Vinyl Track List

Side A

1. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

2. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

3. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

4. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

5. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

Side B

1. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

2. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

3. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

4. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

5. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Brandi Carlile Upcoming Tour Dates

November 7—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater* (SOLD OUT)

November 9—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center*

November 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater*

November 15—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater*

November 17—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*

November 18—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*

November 20—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace Theater*

November 21—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace Theater*

November 22—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater*

December 15—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

December 16—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

December 17—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

January 5—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

January 6—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

January 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

January 10—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

January 14-18—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 8

March 23—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Spektrum+

March 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet+

March 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—DR Koncerthuset+

March 27—Cologne, Germany—Palladium+

March 30—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale+

March 31—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall+

April 2—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live+

April 4—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena+

April 6—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo+

April 7—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo+

April 9—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo+

April 10—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo+

April 11—Wolverhampton, U.K.—The Halls+

April 13—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo+

April 14—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo+

April 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 'Pink Moon' 2027

June 18—Missoula, MT—Zootown Festival

*trio show

+with special guest KT Tunstall

For more information, visit www.brandicarlile.com.

Photo Credit: Collier Schorr







Photo Credit: Collier Schorr

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