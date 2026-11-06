Boris Brejcha Releases New Single "Cello Tears" with Sascha Kid

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After announcing his retirement, with 2028 serving as his final year as an artist, Boris Brejcha unveils his first offering of this final chapter. Entitled 'Cello Tears,' Brejcha's next single comes out today, November 6, 2026.

Listen to 'Cello Tears' now at: https://orcd.co/boris-brejcha-cello-tears

With 'Cello Tears,' Boris Brejcha teams up with Sascha Kid to release his first single following the major announcement of the final chapter of 'The Joker.' The track combines two elements that define Boris Brejcha's unmistakable sound: an emotional and soulful cello solo sets the tone before giving way to a powerful bassline and the signature Joker sound. Exceptionally talented cellist Sascha Kid adds a unique emotional depth and an unforgettable touch to the track with his expressive solo.

Fans may already be familiar with 'Cello Tears,' as the track has become a regular part of Boris Brejcha's recent sets across North America, South America, and Europe. One of its most memorable moments came during his already legendary Tomorrowland 2026 set, where 'Cello Tears' served as the opening track, setting the stage for an unforgettable performance.

'Cello Tears' kickstarts what is shaping up to be a triumphant farewell era for Brejcha. In a video statement shared across his social media channels on Saturday, October 24, Boris explained his decision and his hope of making the most of the next two years with his fans, creating more memories together before he steps away from music permanently. He will perform at festivals for the last time in 2027 before embarking on his final headline tour titled Becoming the Joker in 2028.

While the announcement may come as a surprise to fans, Boris Brejcha, widely known as 'The Joker,' explains that the decision was not made overnight. He first began considering retirement several years ago and spent the past two years reflecting on what the next chapter of his life might look like. Now, he feels ready to share his decision with his audience. He also expresses his gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout his career, acknowledging the role they have played in his journey.

'You have given me so much strength, and that's why I want to give just as much strength back to you when we celebrate together one last time in 2028,' Boris says in the video.

Alongside his retirement announcement, Brejcha offers a first glimpse of what lies ahead, teasing the Last Chapter: Becoming the Joker Tour 2028. In the video, he is seen writing the tour title in an ornate book. While 2027 will mark his last year performing at festivals, the 2028 tour will give fans one final opportunity to see him headline shows before he steps away from music. Further tour details will be announced at a later date.

Over the course of his career, Boris has built a distinctive identity in electronic music through his signature High-Tech Minimal sounds and joker mask. From his early releases in 2006 to performances at major venues and festivals around the world, he has developed an international fanbase while continuing to release music on his own terms.

Career highlights in North America include a recent performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl where he was accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Coachella Sahara stage and Red Rocks sets in 2023 and 2025, and Mexico City's Palácio de los Deportes which drew over 18,000 fans. His retirement announcement only sets the stage for the final chapter of a career spanning more than two decades.

About Boris Brejcha

Boris Brejcha was born in Ludwigshafen (Germany) in 1981 and already had to experience some strokes of fate in his childhood. At the age of six, he was seriously injured in the Ramstein air disaster and spent months in hospital. Today, he still bears extensive scars from the severe burns. Because of teasing from classmates, Boris withdrew and discovered his interest in music. After a classmate of his brought a 'Thunderdome' CD in middle school, he was hooked. He was dying to know how to make this new kind of electronic music. So at the age of twelve, he started producing electronic music himself as a hobby.

He made his first releases in 2006, the same year he had the first performance of his entire career. At the Universo Paralello Festival in Brazil. Since then, his mask has also been indispensable. Inspired by the Brazilian Carnival, Boris chose the Joker mask as his trademark. In international countries, his music found fast approval. Numerous gigs, for example in South America and Russia, followed. Since then, Boris has made a full-time living from music and has continued to develop as an artist.

With the specially created genre 'High-Tech-Minimal' Boris gave his extraordinary music a name. He went on to release on Autec Records and later on Harthouse. Through the music magazine Raveline he was named 'exceptional talent 2007'. Most recently, he released his tenth studio album on Ultra Music and was ranked 42nd in the DJ Mag voting of the Top 100 DJs. Boris still plays only his own produced music at his gigs - and the success proves his right. Sold-out halls, screaming fans, TV appearances and weeks of touring - around the globe, he is eagerly awaited at all major festivals.





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