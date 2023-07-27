Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul

The world has seen the rise of Hallyu, felt the undeniable power of K-pop, and now it’s time for a fan to take centrestage. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world (including K-pop fans of all ages), Booking.com is introducing the Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul to bring the biggest K-pop fan dreams to life like never before and inspire a memorable travel experience for its customers.

From diehard K-pop fans cheering through multiple comebacks to newer stans who have only recently fallen under the spell of K-pop's infectious beats, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will make it fun and easy for fans to explore the birthplace of K-pop: Seoul, South Korea.

Only one lucky pair of guests will be able to book this exciting experience and be flown to Seoul, where their extraordinary journey into the world of K-pop will unfold. Their exclusive access begins with a two-night stay at the Executive Producer Suite at RYSE, Autograph Collection - a haven typically reserved only for the biggest stars.

From coveted front-row seats at the live music show, M COUNTDOWN, to a private idol makeover led by celebrity hair and makeup artists, every moment of the Ultimate K-pop Experience has been meticulously crafted to ensure guests will live and breathe the essence of everything K-pop culture has to offer.

Located in the vibrant Hongdae district, guests will receive the ultimate K-pop star treatment with their stay at RYSE’s Executive Producer Suite, featuring the trendy Y2K aesthetic, a dazzling private stage for guests to belt their favourite K-songs in their version of a ‘noraebang’ (karaoke room), and even an in-suite hot food station featuring their Korean favourites like ramyeon and tteokbokki, to take room service to the next level.

Booking.com has also teamed up with none other than K-pop sensation, KANGDANIEL, to add the finishing touches to the experience with exclusive fan treatment – including autographed albums and personalised recorded content by KANGDANIEL himself.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Booking.com to bring K-pop fans an experience they will never forget. Together, we’ll showcase the very best of K-pop and all the incredible things Seoul has to offer. Travelling brings me pure happiness and a whole new level of inspiration, and I can’t wait to share that joy with my fans,“ said KANGDANIEL.

How to book

K-pop fans should set their alarms for 7 August 2023 at 10 a.m. KST, in anticipation of when the Ultimate K-pop Experience will be up for grabs on Booking.com. The stay will take place from 31 August to 2 September 2023, and is priced at an incredible USD$25.07 (KRW33,000) as a special nod to KANGDANIEL’s debut on 25 July 2019.

Celebrating the diversity of booking options and travel experiences, ranging from local attractions and transportation options like rental cars and flights available on Booking.com, this unique stay is just one of the many unforgettable experiences available on the platform.

This experience will include:

Flights, airport and local transfers, and all local transportation to and from attractions and activities

A two-night stay at the Executive Producer Suite at RYSE, Autograph Collection, including USD $250 in credits for use in the hotel

Two front row tickets and VIP treatment at live music show, M COUNTDOWN

A head-to-toe K-pop makeover with professional hair and make-up artists who work with K-pop idols and celebrities, from IU and Lee Seunggi to members of Girls Generation and Kep1er, done in the comfort of the suite

A photoshoot to follow the makeover, and a printed photo book to take home as a keepsake

A private dance lesson with YN Company to master the hottest new K-pop choreography

Signed albums and exclusive, personalised recorded content from KANGDANIEL

And more!

“Music and travel go hand in hand and K-pop is undoubtedly a big pull for travellers as part of South Korea’s appeal. With our Ultimate K-pop Experience, we wanted to celebrate the amazing ways the Korean wave can inspire memorable and unique travel memories via its beloved food, local experiences and of course, K-pop.

The stay also gives guests a taste of how easy it is to explore their favourite cities with Booking.com, whether it’s finding surprising and wonderful stays, or tapping into local cultures with unique experiences,” said Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Booking.com.