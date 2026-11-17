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Sacramento-based singer-songwriter Bobby Halvorson has announced his new album CALIFORNIA, out January 22, 2027. Today he is sharing the album's lead single 'I Wanna Change.' The song debuted at Magnet Magazine and is on all digital platforms for playlist consideration. A song about trying to change his own behavior, 'I Wanna Change' also finds Halvorson switching things up musically by doing something that doesn't always come naturally to him: sticking with the same chords and hook rather than constantly changing direction.

On the song, Bobby Halvorson reflects:

I have a habit of writing too many changes into my songs. It's easy for me to become bored with repetition so I move through chords and textures like I'm overturning my house looking for a lost item. In this song, I wanted to challenge myself to stay put so the listener might notice the progression and hook stay pretty much the same throughout the entire song. The lyrics are about trying to change my behavior, which is precisely what I aimed for with the musical content. A keen observer might notice a little Easter egg I snuck into the guitar solo. Sometimes it's the Scarecrow I identify with most.

To celebrate the release, Bobby Halvorson will be playing a hometown record release show on February 13 at The Side Door in Sacramento.

Bobby Halvorson is a Sacramento-based singer-songwriter, composer, and arranger whose music blends baroque pop, psychedelic art rock, and introspective indie rock. Drawing on the intricate vocal harmonies and orchestral textures of artists such as The Beach Boys, Harry Nilsson, and Van Dyke Parks, Halvorson pairs sophisticated arrangements with candid, emotionally searching songwriting. His music incorporates elements of jazz harmony, using rich extended chords, unexpected harmonic shifts, and colorful voicings to create a distinctive melodic and harmonic language. Moving between lush, vintage-inspired pop and the darker, more unsettled sensibilities of alternative rock, his songs explore themes of anxiety, identity, love, and the search for belonging.

About the Album

The concept for Bobby Halvorson's album CALIFORNIA was sort of an accident. The title track began as a mumbled melody featuring a vocable that sounded something like the word 'California.' You can hear the original voice memo underscoring a conversation among Danish youths on a train in Copenhagen at the end of 'Overdose,' from his previous record, 'I'm Already Gone.'

When Halvorson moved back to his home state after a brief sojourn abroad, he felt a sense of relief at being back in the Sierra foothills, coupled with a certain melancholy about the state of the country, the ever-growing threat of climate change, and the existential anxiety that seems to plague so many Millennials. As the songs poured out of his subconscious, he began to notice that they carried traces of these feelings, sometimes overtly, sometimes more subtly. 'Pacifica,' for instance, is an ode to California's beautiful ocean, while songs like 'Let Me Stay Here' and 'Deliver Me' inhabit sonic environments more reminiscent of places that share California's latitude or aridity. He also collaborated with his longtime friend and brilliant writer James Kaelan on 'Under the Skin,' a song that makes more direct reference to the changing sociocultural landscape of their hometown.

All of the songs on the record were recorded in Halvorson's home studio in Sacramento, California, with the exception of the string quartet parts in 'Something to Miss Out On' and 'Lullaby,' which were recorded in Seattle with the help of cellist Aniela Perry. For certain elements that required more instrumental proficiency than he could offer, Halvorson enlisted the help of fellow colleagues and former students. For the most part, though, the sounds heard throughout the record were played by Halvorson himself. Many are short, simple phrases that function less as traditional instrumental parts and more as brushstrokes, together creating a kind of musical mise-en-scène.

CALIFORNIA is Halvorson's third solo record and a love letter to his home state. This is how California lives in him. The sounds you'll hear are the shades he'd use to color its landscape.

Tracklist

1. California

2. Come to Me

3. God and Soul

4. Pacifica

5. Just That Way

6. Losing You

7. Lullaby

8. Overload

9. Let Me Stay Here

10. Deliver Me

11. I Wanna Change

12. Something to Miss Out On

13. Under the Skin

Photo Credit: Rozette Halvorson



Photo Credit: Rozette Halvorson

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