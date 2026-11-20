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Capitol/UMe is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bob Seger's Night Moves with two new exclusive editions available Black Friday, November 27th.

First up, the iconic album gets the exceptional white glove Vinylphyle treatment via UMe's acclaimed audiophile reissue series. Newly remastered by Joe Nino-Hernes from the original analog source tapes and pressed by record pressing plant RTI on 180-gram vinyl, this limited-edition release features premium packaging including a tip-on wrapped gatefold jacket in satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, with archival poly sleeves, and a four-panel insert featuring new liner notes by veteran music journalist and music critic, Rich Tupica.

Starting today, fans can order the Vinylphyle release exclusively at uDiscover Music HERE.

Also on Black Friday, Seger's first ever Record Store Day Exclusive vinyl release arrives in your favorite local Indie record store. Manufactured by Detroit's own Third Man Records from lacquers cut by RTI's Joe Nino-Hernes direct from the original analog source tapes and pressed on 140-gram Solid White color vinyl, this set also includes a Vintage Collectible Poster.

Fans can support their local participating independent record stores HERE.

Released in October, 1976, Night Moves was Seger's long-awaited national breakthrough, following his Live Bullet double live album released just six months earlier. Blending Seger's signature muscular Detroit rock with reflective songwriting on classics such as 'Night Moves,' 'Mainstreet,' and 'Rock And Roll Never Forgets,' the album was quickly embraced by fans and critics alike. Rolling Stone called it one of the year's best and it became his first of 13 platinum and eight multi-platinum RIAA certified albums.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree, Seger is Capitol Records' longest-tenured solo artist in the label's storied history.

Track Listing

SIDE ONE

1. Rock And Roll Never Forgets

2. Night Moves

3. The Fire Down Below

4. Sunburst

SIDE TWO

1. Sunspot Baby

2. Mainstreet

3. Come To Poppa

4. Ship of Fools

5. Mary Lou



uDiscover Exclusive Vinylphyle Edition



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