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The Bob Dylan Center will present 'Not Dark Yet,' a multi-artist concert celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of Bob Dylan's Grammy Award-winning 1997 album Time Out of Mind. The one-night-only event will take place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2027 at Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa's 100-year-old honky-tonk where Dylan himself has performed.

With comedian and former 'WTF' podcast host Marc Maron serving as emcee, and legendary Tulsa-born drummer and frequent Dylan collaborator Jim Keltner guesting on select songs, the concert will highlight all of the tracks on Time Out of Mind, including 'Love Sick,' 'Tryin' to Get to Heaven,' 'Not Dark Yet' (from which the event takes its title) and the much-covered modern-day standard 'Make You Feel My Love,' as well as an assortment of other Dylan songs from across his expansive discography, all performed by a house band and a rotating cast of featured performers.

Confirmed Participants

Confirmed participants include (in alphabetical order): singer-songwriter and Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson; singer-songwriter, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and curator of the Bob Dylan Center's Perspective Jukebox Experience Elvis Costello; singer-songwriter Steve Earle; Bob Dylan Center inaugural artist-in-residence and former three-term U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo; singer-songwriter-producer Joe Henry; singer-songwriter and Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood; film, television and stage actor Oscar Isaac, who portrayed a folk singer in the 2013 Coen Brothers film 'Inside Llewyn Davis;' singer-songwriter Jason Isbell; Beninese-French world-music superstar Angélique Kidjo; jazz vocalist and pianist Diana Krall; and singer songwriter Margo Price.

As for the 'Blonde on Blonde' sixtieth anniversary show in February 2026 and the 'Blood on the Tracks' fiftieth anniversary show in January 2025—both presented by the Bob Dylan Center—event co-curator Doug Keith will serve as music director and lead the house band featuring accomplished musicians including (in alphabetical order): indie-rock band Chatham County Line (Greg Readling, John Teer, Dave Wilson); in-demand session musicians and producers Brad Cook and Phil Cook; and Ben Folds Five drummer Darren Jessee, all based in Raleigh, N.C.

Legendary drummer and Tulsa native Jim Keltner will be a guest player on select songs throughout the evening. Keltner first worked with Dylan in 1971 on the Leon Russell-produced sessions for Dylan's 'Watching the River Flow' and 'When I Paint My Masterpiece.' Keltner then played drums on Dylan albums such as 'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,' 'Saved,' 'Shot of Love' and 'Empire Burlesque,' and sat behind the kit for Dylan's gospel-era tours. Keltner also served as an unofficial member of the Traveling Wilburys, the late-'80s supergroup featuring Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynn, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. His expert drumming propels many of the songs on Time Out of Mind.

What They're Saying

'Jim Keltner's overdue return to his hometown—and to Cain's Ballroom, where he's performed in years past—on the occasion of this anniversary show celebrating the magnificent Time Out of Mind with such an amazing lineup is truly remarkable,' says Steven Jenkins, senior director of the Bob Dylan Center. 'The band will be cooking, the guest vocalists will bring their best to a series of profoundly moving songs, and we'll grapple together as listeners with the album's heavy but ultimately healing themes of the passing of time, life and love—Dylan's timeless music and lyrics holding us steady.'

'These are imposing songs but they're also wild, bluesy and a blast to play,' says music director Doug Keith of the Time Out of Mind material. 'Then, we'll blow open the rest of Dylan's songbook during the second set. There will definitely be some surprises!'

'Most any of us steeped therein would cite Time Out of Mind as a milestone in Bob Dylan's canon—the bridge, even, connecting his deep past to whatever brief future he might have been imagining for himself at that particularly tremulous moment,' says featured artist Joe Henry. 'Its sonic treatments—courtesy of producer Daniel Lanois and engineer Mark Howard—are forward-thinking, while the songs' haunted themes cast a cold eye on life and death as only Robert Johnson has rivaled, and all with the boogie and shake of a Slim Harpo platter. All assembled, it is more timeless than timely, and a bit frightening.'

Ticket Information

An exclusive presale begins on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10:00 a.m. for Bob Dylan Center members in good standing as of that morning. As with the 'Blonde on Blonde' and 'Blood on the Tracks' concerts, tickets are expected to sell out very quickly and are unlikely to be available to non-members. Due to limited supply, membership does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase tickets. Should any tickets remain following the members-only period, they will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10:00 a.m.

'Not Dark Yet: Celebrating Thirty Years of Time Out of Mind' is generously supported by Presenting Supporters Bob and Debbie Russell.

For more information, to become a member and to keep up-to-date on exhibitions and special events, visit bobdylancenter.com and subscribe to the newsletter.

About 'Time Out of Mind'

Bob Dylan's thirtieth studio album was released on September 30, 1997 to immediate acclaim by critics and fans as a 'late career' masterpiece, when in fact Dylan has continued to release equally astonishing records and tour extensively in the ensuring three decades, thus in retrospect making Time Out of Mind more of a mid-career triumph. The album received three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and is widely considered one of Dylan's greatest accomplishments. With producer Daniel Lanois at the helm for the first time since the 1989 album 'Oh Mercy' and once again imbuing Dylan's alternately ruminative and playful songs with his customary swampy vibe, Time Out of Mind is a long, dramatic, sometimes harrowing journey across lonesome dirt roads and falling shadows into heartbreak, loss and despair. However, the album ends on a most unexpected grace note: the 16-plus-minute story-song 'Highlands,' an extraordinarily far-ranging and imaginative reckoning with the past, present and future. As Dylan concludes, 'Well, my heart's in the Highlands at the break of day / Over the hills and far away / There's a way to get there and I'll figure it out somehow / But I'm already there in my mind / And that's good enough for now.'

About the Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center inspires and celebrates fearless creativity by exploring the music and artistry of the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter as a catalyst for personal expression and cultural change. As the primary public venue for the Bob Dylan Archive collection, the center curates and exhibits a priceless collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan's career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence; films, videos, photographs and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments and many other elements. The center presents a full roster of public programs including concerts, film screenings and author talks. Since opening in May 2022, the Bob Dylan Center has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and some 40 countries. The center has garnered numerous design awards and accolades from publications including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Variety, Uncut and Mojo.





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