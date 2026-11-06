Bo Staloch Releases Coming-of-Age EP TOO BIG, TOO BIG on Capitol Records

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Today, 21-year-old singer and songwriter Bo Staloch releases his coming-of-age EP Too Big, Too Big, out now on Capitol Records. His most sonically rich and emotionally realized work to date, the eight-song set finds the Austin-born, Nashville-based artist working in close collaboration with producer Brad Cook (Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and a small cadre of accomplished players. The end result is a living mix of earthy alt-folk, baroque pop, and potent indie rock, all powered by Staloch's gripping vocals, evocative poetry, and old-soul energy.

The EP was recorded with members of Bon Iver, Twin Peaks, Hippo Campus, Megafaun, and Mipso. A live session for 'Dreams,' filmed in Austin, Texas, is also available to watch.

Too Big, Too Big takes its name from the weight a person feels on the cusp of a new chapter of life. Oscillating between pained tenderness and effusive joy, the songs variously touch on the ecstasy and grief of young love, the complexity of evolving and dissolving friendships, and the possibility of hope in troubling times. Staloch draws on his own observations, stories of people he knows, and characters in his head as he navigates it all.

'I wrote these songs as a 20-year-old, learning so much about love and loss and friendship and brotherhood,' says Staloch. 'All of these growing-up events accumulated and became Too Big, Too Big, which tells about that learning experience — of what it means to be a person. I've fallen into myself a little bit more, and I feel more comfortable with who I am, more aligned with who I want to be. Making this record has been like a long therapy session. You feel so much better when you just talk about something, and we were able to spend months and months talking about growing up and all the aches and joys of it. There are no highs without lows, and the lows will teach you something. I think life is just a long, long, long balancing act.'

Written and recorded over an intensive, immersive period at Cook's storied Puff City home studio in Durham, North Carolina, Too Big, Too Big feels intimate and organic. Staloch brings his vision to life with a tight-knit band that includes Megafaun multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook (keys), Twin Peaks guitarist Colin Croom, Hippo Campus guitarist Nathan Stocker, Bon Iver drummer Matt McCaughan, Mipso violinist Libby Rodenbough, and more. Brad Cook plays bass and synth as well, while others lent their gifts to the fluid sessions.

The previously unreleased 'Dreams' represents the open-hearted optimism at the center of the project. Big and bright, the song opens on a full-band march as Staloch paints a series of lyrical portraits of lonely souls struggling to connect with themselves, others, or something bigger. But as the music pushes onward, so does Staloch, recapturing a sense of hope that almost seems antique: 'We are, we are the kids that want to see / We are, we are the ones that still believe / Don't wake up! Wake up! Wake up! / We all need to dream.'

Too Big, Too Big's past singles are testament not only to the EP's musical dynamism, but also its intuitive intimacy. Last month's slowly blooming 'Hers' depicts a perilous, paradigm-shifting moment between two friends-turned-lovers. 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You' is a dizzy ride through Americana and slacker-rock that tackles a fading kinship and ends in a sonic wave. 'From a Different Age' leans into a loud-quiet-loud sound as Staloch cries, 'I fear I'm losing all my friends / We're from a different age, we don't act the same.'

Last month, Staloch made a headline-making, teary-eyed debut at the music festival he grew up going to, Austin City Limits. He also announced the 2027 Too Big, Too Big North American tour, which begins February 3 in Nashville and covers a broad swath of major cities like Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on March 27 in Houston.

Staloch has already won acclaim for his stirring performances. After playing the Rolling Stone Stateside Fourth of July festival in New York, Rolling Stone praised his 'achingly pretty folk-rock tunes that combine a delicate croon, subtly atmospheric kick, and gut-punch choruses, sort of like a more anthemic Bon Iver.' Before that, Staloch co-headlined a EU/UK acoustic tour with fellow Texan Abby Powledge. The pair's live rendition of the Once duet 'Falling Slowly' has since become an unintended posthumous tribute to Glen Hansard.

Even as he's been building to the release of Too Big, Too Big, Staloch has continued to share jaw-dropping solo acoustic covers of the songs he loves directly with fans, as well as illustrated diary pages that illuminate his own music. In that way, he's making the 'too big' feel just a little bit smaller and a lot more personal.

Tracklist

1. 'From A Different Age'

2. 'Dreams'

3. 'Masks'

4. 'Too Big, Too Big'

5. 'Sweat'

6. 'Ball From A Cannon'

7. 'Hers'

8. 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You'

Bo Staloch Live Dates

Feb 03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Feb 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Feb 05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

Feb 06 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Feb 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Feb 09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Feb 12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Feb 13 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Feb 14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Feb 16 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fe

Feb 19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Feb 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Feb 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

Mar 08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

Mar 09 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

Mar 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

Mar 13 – Boise, ID @ Shrine

Mar 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 16 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Mar 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood

Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Mar 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mar 25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

Mar 26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot

Mar 27 – Houston, TX @ WOMH Upstairs

About Bo Staloch

Austin-born, Nashville-based songwriter Bo Staloch's latest project is a nearly impossible thing: a coming-of-age record awash in old-soul energy. Too Big, Too Big is an apt name for a set by a 21-year-old intent on taking on the world, but he does so with grace, wisdom, and arrangements that feel truly timeless. With vocals that run from a devastating up-close quaver to a skyscraping cathartic shout, Bo explores the ecstasy and grief of young love, the complexity of evolving and dissolving friendships, and the possibility of hope on a beleaguered planet. And all of it is set to earthy alt-folk that sweeps up baroque pop, left-of-the-dial Americana, and dynamic indie rock.

Young as he is, Bo is already building a rich catalog that includes his acclaimed 2025 breakout EP The Garden, which was recorded in Laurel Canyon — a location that inspired much of the music his folks played him growing up. He found his calling bit by bit: falling in love with guitar in student rock band, studying folk masters past and iconoclasts present, and honing his craft for a senior project he designed to challenge himself to record at a real studio. He's since toured with John Vincent III, Houndmouth, and Ashe; played Lollapalooza; opened for Zach Bryan at Hyde Park; and launched headlining runs on both sides of the Atlantic. Now, Too Big, Too Big puts Bo at the helm of an ace lineup of seasoned players led by producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee) — a stunning array of talent that reflects the true depth of his work.

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey











Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

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