"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Blue October to Bring FOILED 20th Anniversary Tour to Seattle's Moore Theatre on February 26
The Houston-based rock band will also release the album's first-ever vinyl edition alongside the tour.
Following the release of the special 20th anniversary edition of their 2006 hit album, Foiled, Blue October are bringing the 20th Anniversary World Tour to the US. The band is billing it as the tour that never happened, as they never got to tour their biggest album when it first came out.
They will be bringing their tour to Moore Theatre in Seattle on February 26.
Released in 2006, FOILED marked a breakthrough moment for the Houston-based rock band, producing some of their most enduring tracks and introducing them to a wide mainstream audience. Twenty years later, Blue October will finally hit the road in support of their platinum-certified album FOILED for the very first time alongside the album's first-ever vinyl release.
As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, the band has released brand new music videos for 'Congratulations,' '18th Floor Balcony,' and 'She's My Ride Home,' out now.
The band features frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and special guest, guitarist Will Knaak, who have been on the road since May and are playing 70+ shows coast to coast.
EVENT DETAILS
Friday, February 26
Blue October at Moore Theatre
1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Tickets are available through the band's official channels.
Blue October's latest releases and tour updates are also covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier reports on the FOILED 20th Anniversary World Tour and the band's STORYTELLING vinyl and DVD release.
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