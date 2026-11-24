NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the release of the special 20th anniversary edition of their 2006 hit album, Foiled, Blue October are bringing the 20th Anniversary World Tour to the US. The band is billing it as the tour that never happened, as they never got to tour their biggest album when it first came out.

They will be bringing their tour to Moore Theatre in Seattle on February 26.

Released in 2006, FOILED marked a breakthrough moment for the Houston-based rock band, producing some of their most enduring tracks and introducing them to a wide mainstream audience. Twenty years later, Blue October will finally hit the road in support of their platinum-certified album FOILED for the very first time alongside the album's first-ever vinyl release.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, the band has released brand new music videos for 'Congratulations,' '18th Floor Balcony,' and 'She's My Ride Home,' out now.

The band features frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and special guest, guitarist Will Knaak, who have been on the road since May and are playing 70+ shows coast to coast.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, February 26

Blue October at Moore Theatre

1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets are available through the band's official channels.

Blue October's latest releases and tour updates are also covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier reports on the FOILED 20th Anniversary World Tour and the band's STORYTELLING vinyl and DVD release.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone