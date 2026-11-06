Blue October Releases STORYTELLING on Vinyl and DVD as FOILED Anniversary Tour Continues Sold Out Dates

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Currently on the road for their Foiled 20th Anniversary World Tour, Blue October released today STORYTELLING, the intimate acoustic set recorded live in 2021. Fans will be able to relive the raw, stripped-back performance in full for the first time on vinyl and DVD.

Recorded live in June 2021, and hosted by Matt Pinfield (MTV), Storytelling captures Blue October in a stripped-down setting that puts the band's powerful songwriting, emotion, and unmistakable sound front and center. Pinfield adds a unique dimension to the experience serving as host and guide throughout the performance. With a career spanning decades as a radio DJ, music journalist, and television host, Pinfield has become one of the most recognizable faces in music and has built a reputation for championing artists and bringing fans closer to the music and stories behind the songs.

Pinfield reflected, 'It was an absolute honor to be a part of Blue October's emotional, intimate performance of these powerful, revealing songs! It was an incredible night.'

For the first time, this special archival release is available on vinyl, with three editions created especially for fans and collectors. The Deluxe Edition, 2LP Colored Vinyl, and DVD feature 14 performances spanning fan favorites and deeper cuts. Fans will be excited to hear fresh takes on some of the band's most popular songs, including 'Hate Me,' 'Into the Ocean,' and 'I Hope You're Happy,' while experiencing deeper cuts like 'All That We Are' and 'The Weatherman.'

The band, featuring frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and special guest, guitarist Will Knaak are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of Foiled in 2026 and kicked off their 20th Anniversary World Tour in Europe in May, performing Foiled front to back each night. The 69-show North American tour began in October, with Danny Malone supporting from October 22 through November 15 and Jess Woodland joining from November 17 through December 20. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027, beginning January 29. The tour continues tonight in Albany, NY.

Blue October: 20th Anniversary World Tour 2026

Nov. 06 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 08 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^

Nov. 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^

Nov. 12 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^

Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^

Nov. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*

Nov. 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

Nov. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth*

Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Dec. 03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

Dec. 04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*

Dec. 05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro*

Dec. 06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

Dec. 09 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

Dec. 10 – Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*

Dec. 11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*

Dec. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*

Dec. 13 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*

Dec. 17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*

Dec. 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 20 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (ADDED)

^w/Danny Malone

*w/Jess Woodland

Blue October: 2027 20th Anniversary North American Tour Extended

Jan. 29, 2027 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30, 2027 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

Jan. 31, 2027 – Amarillo, TX @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Art

Feb. 03, 2027 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

Feb. 04, 2027 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Feb. 05, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Feb. 06, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Feb. 07, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 10, 2027 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

Feb. 11, 2027 – Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Feb. 12, 2027 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

Feb. 13, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 17, 2027 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

Feb. 18, 2027 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

Feb. 19, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Feb. 20, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Feb. 21, 2027 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

Feb. 24, 2027 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 25, 2027 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 26, 2027 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 27, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 28, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

Mar. 03, 2027 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Mar. 05, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Mar. 06, 2027 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Mar. 07, 2027 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Mar. 11, 2027 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Mar. 12, 2027 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Mar. 14, 2027 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live

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