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Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Blue Mena shares their new single 'Exit 100,' the latest offering from their upcoming sophomore album Pure Luck, out January 22 via Roc Nation Distribution. Blending dreamy guitars with electronic production, 'Exit 100' draws on the energy of the Year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac and responds to the current political climate. As Mena sings, 'the more that I search, I think the exit's inside,' reflecting their belief that revolution starts within.

'Exit 100' traces back to an experience at Dripping Fest two years ago, when Mena heard a track with a wailing, distorted guitar solo over an Afrobeat rhythm echoing through the rainy woods during a Mark Ernestus set. The moment inspired them to make something of their own, a visceral dance track with distorted guitars that feels like it's resonating in a humid space.

'It's the Year of the Fire Horse, a year of intense energy, revolution and transformation, and I wanted to make something that channeled that. The lyrics are a response to the current political climate and speak to the idea that everything you need to participate in a revolution is already within you,' Mena shares. 'Sonically, this track feels like the core of Pure Luck to me: flashes of light, yearning and groove at the intersection of dance music and dreamy guitars.'

'Exit 100' follows 'Black bear' and the double single 'Jamie' and 'Troublemakers', three songs that introduced an album where hazy dream pop and warped electronic production frame stories of queer relationships, self-reckoning, and the chance encounters that bring people together.

Written between LA backhouses, Brooklyn, XL Recordings' Manhattan studio and upstate New York, Pure Luck emerged during a period of movement and transition. Mena mixed the album alongside Mikaelin Bluespruce, known professionally as MixedByBlue (Solange, Blood Orange), with saxophone from Levon Henry and pedal steel from Dustin Deetz adding to its liminal, nighttime atmosphere.

Inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room, the album builds cinematic worlds from hypnotic guitar, spectral voices and city noise, stretching split-second emotions into lingering memories. Pure Luck reflects Mena's roots in New York's queer nightlife, where they first established themself as a DJ and organizer, and draws on their background in jazz guitar.

Where their 2023 debut Multi Adolescence turned inward, Pure Luck opens its narratives to other lives and perspectives, tracing home, belonging, survival and grief through the upheaval of Mena's Saturn return. Muted and textural, the album follows a 'feeling first' approach, with fleeting wins and devastating losses becoming two sides of the same coin.

Stream 'Exit 100': https://ffm.to/exit100

Pre-order/save Pure Luck: https://ffm.to/pureluck

Pure Luck Tracklist

1. Wind slicing hair

2. Black bear

3. I wanna be where you are

4. Hydro palette

5. Jamie

6. Angel's side

7. Page turn

8. Exit 100

9. Troublemakers

10. Xanadu

11. Curses and blessings

12. Passion for the void

Photo Credit: Alex Burholt, Hi-Res











Photo Credit: Alex Burholt, Hi-Res

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