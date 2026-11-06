Blu DeTiger Releases Sophomore Album N.Y. BABY, Launches Tour Across US and Europe

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Singer-songwriter, producer, DJ, and bass guitar virtuoso Blu DeTiger has unveiled her sophomore album, N.Y. Baby. Anchored by her signature bass playing, the new project, which DeTiger describes as 'boogie sleaze,' celebrates growing up in New York, paying homage to the albums and dance floors that shaped her.

'N.Y. Baby feels like the most honest version of me,' shares DeTiger. 'It's all the parts of myself I used to think I had to separate – growing up in New York, DJing downtown as a teenager, being a bass player, my love of indie, disco, funk, house all finally existing in the same place. I wanted the record to have the feeling of a New York night out, where you leave the house with so much possibility and no idea where you're going to end up. There's freedom, desire, movement, a little mischief, and this sense that something could happen around every corner. The feeling at the core of the record became to stop thinking and start moving! N.Y. Baby, to me, is confident, curious, restless, sexy, spontaneous, and completely open to wherever the night takes you.'

N.Y. Baby sees DeTiger collaborate with a slew of close friends and fellow artists, with key contributions from her brother and drummer Rex DeTiger, producers Robin Hannibal and Dan Edinberg, and a star-studded lineup of guests including Jon Batiste, Flavor Flav, Holly Walker, and Say She She.

Highlights include recent releases such as 'Makeup,' 'N.Y. Baby,' 'Feel Good,' and 'Whisper,' which are all accompanied by visuals on YouTube. Together, these tracks showcase DeTiger's current musical approach, eschewing previous indie-pop flavors for a more glamorous, dancefloor-filling sound and vision, a creative evolution she teased earlier this year in a cover feature for PAPER. Among the album's standouts is 'Shock!,' which is accompanied by a table-tennis-inspired visual.

DeTiger will continue celebrating N.Y. Baby with a robust live schedule, including a special record release headline show tonight at Brooklyn, NY's Music Hall of Williamsburg. Next week, she joins Thundercat for a pair of US dates before embarking as a special guest on Bleachers' sold-out EU/UK tour. Looking ahead to 2027, DeTiger will also support Cory Wong for two shows at Minneapolis, MN's historic First Avenue on May 7–8.

Tracklist

1. Whisper

2. Shock!

3. Feel Good

4. N.Y. Baby (feat. Holly Walker, Say She She, & Flavor Flav)

5. Divine

6. Makeup

7. Love Trap

8. Heat

9. Juicin' (All Is Good, I Make Music)

10. Rize (feat. Jon Batiste)

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

13 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ^ (SOLD OUT)

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ^ (SOLD OUT)

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal ^ (SOLD OUT)

21 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel ^ (SOLD OUT)

24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol ^ (SOLD OUT)

25 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow ^ (SOLD OUT)

26 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds ^ (SOLD OUT)

28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham ^ (SOLD OUT)

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre ^ (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester ^ (SOLD OUT)

3 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo ^ (SOLD OUT)

4 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo ^ (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2027

7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue +

8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue +

* supporting Thundercat

^ supporting Bleachers

+ supporting Cory Wong

About Blu DeTiger

Hailed by many as the undisputed future of bass, Blu DeTiger is a groundbreaking musician and definitive bass player for the modern era. In 2021, DeTiger released her independent debut EP, How Did We Get Here? Highlighted by the breakthrough single 'Figure It Out' (which was named to NPR Music's 'Top 40 Songs of the Year'), the project earned over 120M global streams to date as well as attention from such publications as Rolling Stone, i-D, PAPER, Variety, Billboard, and more. DeTiger's first full-length studio album, All I Ever Want Is Everything, followed in 2024, co-written by names like Chappell Roan, Uffie, and Mayer Hawthorne, and featuring acts such as Magdalena Bay and Mallrat.

DeTiger has further proved herself an irresistible live performer with sold-out international headline runs, dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter, Jungle, ODESZA, and Charlie Puth, and show-stealing festival sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, The Governors Ball, Life is Beautiful, Hangout Festival, and more. Along with her evolving solo output, DeTiger has also performed alongside such artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Jon Batiste, and Bleachers, joining the latter during their 2022 appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live and then joining the band's Jack Antonoff during his star-studded SuperJam at that year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Among the many accolades and milestones gathered on her journey thus far, DeTiger was named and featured on the cover of Forbes' 2023 30 Under 30 list, has been on the cover of Bass Player, and is the youngest artist and only female bassist ever to release a signature Fender bass guitar. Currently boasting over 1.4M TikTok followers thanks in large part to a series of bass videos that have inspired a loyal army of aspiring musicians to take up the instrument themselves, DeTiger has been spotlighted in campaigns for such brands as DKNY, Bose, Levi's, Guitar Center, and American Eagle. Adding to her list of accolades, she has DJed for fashion brands such as Valentino, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs, among many others.

What looks to be a landmark 2026 for DeTiger kicked off with her being honored at the annual Bass Magazine Awards alongside icons like Primus' Les Claypool, Green Day's Mike Dirnt, Khruangbin's Laura Lee, and jazz great Marcus Miller. Further highlights include a busy schedule of high-profile live performances, spanning headline dates, festival appearances at Bluebird Days and Fields of Funk, playing at Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend in Las Vegas, and a DJ set at Pacha Ibiza for Purple Disco Machine's night. DeTiger has also continued expanding her Bounce event series, a unique collection of pop-up dance parties and table tennis tournaments co-created with her brother, Rex DeTiger, and actor/musician Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Now, with N.Y. Baby, Blu DeTiger embarks on the next chapter of her career, amplifying her prismatic brand of funk-powered dance pop towards wildly innovative terrain.

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