Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027
The 12-track record explores pain and resilience through sonic landscapes influenced by Linkin Park, Architects and Muse.
Finnish modern metal outfit BLIND CHANNEL has officially released its highly anticipated sixth studio album, 'Painstream,' out now via Century Media. Marking a bold new chapter for the band, the 12-track record explores pain in all its forms, from deeply personal struggles to the challenges facing humanity, ultimately finding hope, unity and strength in shared experiences.
Accompanying the album release is the final single 'Messiah,' alongside an official music video. Exploring the complexities of faith, fear and belief, the track unfolds against a towering, cathedral-like sonic backdrop. Its accompanying cinematic video takes a different approach from the band's previous visuals, telling a standalone story without featuring the members themselves.
BLIND CHANNEL comments on the new single: 'The final single 'Messiah' explores one of the most human things there is: faith. We discovered that believing in something is a lot harder than not believing in anything. Our attempt was to make a song that echoes like a cathedral that might collapse on you any moment. The music video is unlike anything we've done before, not featuring the band but a story the song sparked in us.'
The band also recently premiered an exclusive live studio session at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland. The session features live performances of 'Into The Void' and 'Diana' from the band's new album 'Painstream,' along with 'Deadzone' from their previous album.
Born from a period of intense self-reflection and creative rediscovery, 'Painstream' sees BLIND CHANNEL embracing their identity more fully than ever. Combining massive soundscapes with raw emotion and explosive energy, the album captures five musicians pushing their creative boundaries while staying true to themselves.
BLIND CHANNEL shares: 'Through a lens of pain, this album is us exploring what it's like to be a human being these days. We hope these songs give you something to believe in. We hope they ask you questions and make you think. Because that's what they did to us. 'Painstream' is yours now and in only two weeks we'll celebrate by returning to the stages.'
'Painstream' is available in the following formats: Ltd. CD Digipak; Ltd. CD Digipak - The 500 Frames Edition (limited edition with 1 of 500 unique Polaroids, shot by the band); Standard CD Jewelcase (US & Japanese versions); Black LP; Ltd. Transp. Coke Bottle Green LP; Ltd. Black-White Marbled LP (exclusively available at blindchannelofficial.com); and Digital Album.
BLIND CHANNEL will celebrate the release of 'Painstream' with shows in Helsinki and Japan this November, before embarking on an extensive European and UK headline tour in February and March 2027.
Tracklist
1. Messiah
2. Youthanasia
3. Stars We See
4. Into The Void (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men)
5. Types Of Killing
6. Revolution: Now
7. Me Versus Me
8. Scapegoat
9. Villain In Your Story
10. Diana
12. Ache
BLIND CHANNEL Live
11/14 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
11/18 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Club Quattro
11/19 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
02/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
02/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater
02/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
02/12 - Krakow, Poland @ Kwadrat
02/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe
02/14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller
02/16 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
02/17 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City
02/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generale
02/19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
02/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann
02/21 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
02/23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
02/25 - Bristol, England @ Thekla
02/26 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steelmill
02/27 - Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms
02/28 - Glasgow, England @ Garage
03/02 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy
03/03 - London, England @ Underworld
03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
03/06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
03/07 - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche
03/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
BLIND CHANNEL Are
Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Vocals
Joonas Porko – Guitar
Olli Matela – Bass
Tommi Lalli – Drums
Aleksi Kaunisvesi – Synths
Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu
Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode