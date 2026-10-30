 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027

The 12-track record explores pain and resilience through sonic landscapes influenced by Linkin Park, Architects and Muse.

By:
Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027

Finnish modern metal outfit BLIND CHANNEL has officially released its highly anticipated sixth studio album, 'Painstream,' out now via Century Media. Marking a bold new chapter for the band, the 12-track record explores pain in all its forms, from deeply personal struggles to the challenges facing humanity, ultimately finding hope, unity and strength in shared experiences.

Accompanying the album release is the final single 'Messiah,' alongside an official music video. Exploring the complexities of faith, fear and belief, the track unfolds against a towering, cathedral-like sonic backdrop. Its accompanying cinematic video takes a different approach from the band's previous visuals, telling a standalone story without featuring the members themselves.

BLIND CHANNEL comments on the new single: 'The final single 'Messiah' explores one of the most human things there is: faith. We discovered that believing in something is a lot harder than not believing in anything. Our attempt was to make a song that echoes like a cathedral that might collapse on you any moment. The music video is unlike anything we've done before, not featuring the band but a story the song sparked in us.'

The band also recently premiered an exclusive live studio session at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland. The session features live performances of 'Into The Void' and 'Diana' from the band's new album 'Painstream,' along with 'Deadzone' from their previous album.

Born from a period of intense self-reflection and creative rediscovery, 'Painstream' sees BLIND CHANNEL embracing their identity more fully than ever. Combining massive soundscapes with raw emotion and explosive energy, the album captures five musicians pushing their creative boundaries while staying true to themselves.

BLIND CHANNEL shares: 'Through a lens of pain, this album is us exploring what it's like to be a human being these days. We hope these songs give you something to believe in. We hope they ask you questions and make you think. Because that's what they did to us. 'Painstream' is yours now and in only two weeks we'll celebrate by returning to the stages.'

'Painstream' is available in the following formats: Ltd. CD Digipak; Ltd. CD Digipak - The 500 Frames Edition (limited edition with 1 of 500 unique Polaroids, shot by the band); Standard CD Jewelcase (US & Japanese versions); Black LP; Ltd. Transp. Coke Bottle Green LP; Ltd. Black-White Marbled LP (exclusively available at blindchannelofficial.com); and Digital Album.

BLIND CHANNEL will celebrate the release of 'Painstream' with shows in Helsinki and Japan this November, before embarking on an extensive European and UK headline tour in February and March 2027.

Tracklist

1. Messiah

2. Youthanasia

3. Stars We See

4. Into The Void (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men)

5. Types Of Killing

6. Revolution: Now

7. Me Versus Me

8. Scapegoat

9. Villain In Your Story

10. Diana

11. No Encores In A Swan Song

12. Ache

BLIND CHANNEL Live

11/14 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall

11/18 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Club Quattro

11/19 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

02/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

02/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

02/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

02/12 - Krakow, Poland @ Kwadrat

02/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

02/14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller

02/16 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

02/17 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City

02/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generale

02/19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

02/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann

02/21 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

02/23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

02/25 - Bristol, England @ Thekla

02/26 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steelmill

02/27 - Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms

02/28 - Glasgow, England @ Garage

03/02 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy

03/03 - London, England @ Underworld

03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

03/06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/07 - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche

03/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

BLIND CHANNEL Are

Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Vocals

Joonas Porko – Guitar

Olli Matela – Bass

Tommi Lalli – Drums

Aleksi Kaunisvesi – Synths

Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu

Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027 Image

Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027 Image

Blind Channel Releases PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour Feb 2027 Image


Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Photos: Blind Channel Shares "Stars We See" Single Ahead of PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour
Photos: Blind Channel Shares "Stars We See" Single Ahead of PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour
9/3/2026
Mothica Releases New Single "My Confession" via SharpTone Records
Mothica Releases New Single "My Confession" via SharpTone Records
10/29/2026
HVNDS Releases Third Album CONTROL via Radikal Records
HVNDS Releases Third Album CONTROL via Radikal Records
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets