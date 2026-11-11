Blake Whiten to Release Five New Songs on Something To Say (Deluxe)

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Blake Whiten has announced the deluxe edition of his debut album, Something To Say, arriving this Friday, Nov. 13.

Leading the 17-track collection is new song 'Fall In Your Arms,' written by Whiten alongside Benny Negrin, Gabe Foust and Bo Dakota. The regret-laced track finds Whiten owning his mistakes and pleading for a second chance at love, pairing his signature gravel-soaked vocals with a desperate hope to make things right.

The deluxe edition features five new co-written tracks, building on a breakout year that has seen him surpass 630 million global streams, make his Billboard 200 + Hot 100 debut and crack the Top 25 at Country radio with 'Bet On That.'

Currently on his sold-out Something To Say Tour, Whiten recently announced seven additional headlining dates for 2027 and is set to celebrate the deluxe release with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Exit/In this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 13–14).

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