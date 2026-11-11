My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Blake Whiten to Release Five New Songs on Something To Say (Deluxe)
The release includes the new single "Fall In Your Arms" and follows the country artist's Billboard 200 and Hot 100 debut.
Blake Whiten has announced the deluxe edition of his debut album, Something To Say, arriving this Friday, Nov. 13.
Leading the 17-track collection is new song 'Fall In Your Arms,' written by Whiten alongside Benny Negrin, Gabe Foust and Bo Dakota. The regret-laced track finds Whiten owning his mistakes and pleading for a second chance at love, pairing his signature gravel-soaked vocals with a desperate hope to make things right.
The deluxe edition features five new co-written tracks, building on a breakout year that has seen him surpass 630 million global streams, make his Billboard 200 + Hot 100 debut and crack the Top 25 at Country radio with 'Bet On That.'
Currently on his sold-out Something To Say Tour, Whiten recently announced seven additional headlining dates for 2027 and is set to celebrate the deluxe release with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Exit/In this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 13–14).
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