Blake Whiten Expands Debut Album With SOMETHING TO SAY (DELUXE) Featuring Five New Songs

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Enchntmnt / Warner Records singer-songwriter Blake Whiten expands his breakout debut with the release of Something To Say (Deluxe), available everywhere now. The 19-track collection features five new songs, including 'Fall In Your Arms' and 'Boy Who Learned The Hard Way.'

Leading the expanded collection is standout new song 'Fall In Your Arms,' written by Whiten alongside Benny Negrin, Gabe Foust and Bo Dakota. The regret-laced track finds Whiten owning his mistakes and pleading for a second chance at love, pairing his signature gravel-soaked vocals with a desperate hope to make things right.

Originally released in July 2026, Something To Say marked Whiten's first full-length statement, capturing his genre-blurring sound in full force. Produced by Austin Shawn, the album finds Whiten turning instinct into identity, drawing on heartbreak, grit, small-town roots and the emotional weight of growing up fast. The deluxe edition builds on that foundation with five co-written tracks, including 'Fall In Your Arms,' 'One More,' '500 Ways To Die,' 'Boy Who Learned The Hard Way' and 'The Match.'

The deluxe edition arrives amid a defining stretch for Whiten, who recently announced seven additional headlining dates for 2027, extending the momentum of his sold-out Something To Say Tour. Following back-to-back sold-out shows at Nashville's Exit/In today and tomorrow, the newly announced run will kick off Feb. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla., bringing his electrifying live show to even more stages with special guest Sunny Black. The extension follows a milestone year on the road, including multiple stadium dates supporting Morgan Wallen and a run on Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour. He is also set to join Gavin Adcock's The Day I Hang It Up Tour.

Beyond the stage, Whiten continues to make his mark across the charts. His debut album Something To Say earned the rising star his first entry on the Billboard 200, while current radio single 'Bet On That' continues its climb up the charts, sitting at No. 22 on Billboard Country Airplay and cracking a spot in the Top 25 at Country Aircheck. The track also earned Whiten his second No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown. Most recently, he unveiled the official music video for album standout 'Number 7's Gone,' directed by Damian Belden.

With more than 630 million global streams to his name, Whiten was recognized as Billboard's Up & Comer in August, adding to a breakthrough year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut and national morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. For tour dates and more information, visit www.blakewhitenofficial.com and keep up with him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

1. 'This Bar is My Friend' (Blake Whiten, Micah Wilshire, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. 'Barely Gettin' By' (Blake Whiten, JKash, Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn)

3. 'Mess You Made of Me' (Blake Whiten, Austin Shawn)

4. 'Bet On That' (Blake Whiten, Joe London, Grant Averill, Hoskins)

5. 'Whiskey Wish' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Nick Bailey, Sam Ellis)

6. 'Boots By The Wrong Bed' (Blake Whiten, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson)

7. 'Number 7's Gone' (Blake Whiten, Geoff Warburton, Peter Fenn)

8. 'Hard To Break' (Blake Whiten, Grant Averill, Joe London)

9. 'Ghost House' (Blake Whiten, Jacob Hackworth, Zach Abend)

10. 'Break Me' (Blake Whiten, Hunter Phelps, Ben Stennis)

11. 'Night N' Day' (Blake Whiten, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Jacob Hackworth)

12. 'Made for Goodbyes' (Blake Whiten, Benny Negrin, Nick Bailey)

13. 'Carolina' (Blake Whiten, Matt Jenkins, Sam Ellis)

14. 'Time' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Brock Berryhill)

15. 'Fall In Your Arms' (Blake Whiten, Benny Negrin, Gabe Foust, Bo Dakota)

16. 'One More' (Blake Whiten, Benny Negrin, Nick Bailey)

17. '500 Ways To Die' (Blake Whiten, Justin Ebach, Jackson Foote, Jacob Hackworth)

18. 'Boy Who Learned The Hard Way' (Blake Whiten, Dallas Wilson, Brad Clawson)

19. 'The Match' (Blake Whiten, AJ Pruis, Brad Clawson)

Something To Say Tour 2026 Dates

Nov. 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

Nov. 14, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

# with Slater Nalley

Blake Whiten Tour 2027 Dates

Feb. 20, 2027 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon*

April 8, 2027 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre*

April 9, 2027 in Columbia, S.C. at The Senate*

April 15, 2027 in Statesboro, Ga. at The Blue Room*

April 16, 2027 in Birmingham, Ala. at Saturn*

April 17, 2027 in Oxford, Miss. at The Lyric Oxford*

May 6, 2027 in Fayetteville, Ark. at George's Majestic Lounge*

About Blake Whiten

Wielding a broken-glass vocal on self-penned songs that cut straight to the bone, Enchntmnt / Warner Records singer-songwriter Blake Whiten is a 22-year-old instinctive songsmith raised in Six Mile, South Carolina, whose talent launched him from bedroom videos to the biggest stages in the world. Revealed as a generational diamond in the rough, raw emotion and heavy-hearted lyrics have earned Whiten over 630 million global streams in two years since his first public performance, with more to come. Growing up on everything from Keith Whitley to Nickelback, Whiten learned guitar at seven and was penning angsty tunes by 15. After discovering the depths of his raspy vocal, a cover of Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' racked up 9 million views and sent him down a new path. His solo-written 2024 single 'Rollin' Stone' amassed over 140 million streams and his co-write on Bailey Zimmerman's 'Holding On' broke the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The self-penned 2025 EP debut Six Mile captured his essence, while Billboard, SiriusXM, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Country Now, Holler and All Country News have lined up in support. After headlining his Rollin' Stone Tour and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2026, Whiten released his first album, Something To Say, featuring 12 co-written songs that pair his confessional instincts with pitch-black alt-rock intensity. The album debuted on the Billboard 200, while Whiten marked release day with his morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. Fresh off Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour and multiple stadium dates with Morgan Wallen, he takes his sold-out headlining Something To Say Tour on the road this fall.

Photo Credit: Matt Paskert











Photo Credit: Matt Paskert

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