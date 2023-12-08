Blaine Holcomb Drops New Single 'Make It To Mexico'

Blaine Holcomb transports listeners to a sunny vacation in new country single "Make It To Mexico."

Blaine Holcomb's latest country single, "Make it to Mexico," is a captivating blend of traditional country and Western elements, infused with the flavors of contemporary artists like Riley Green, Eric Church, and Brad Paisley.

As a rising star in the country music scene, Holcomb has enjoyed considerable success, having been featured on renowned platforms like CMT and Holler. "Make it to Mexico" serves as a fitting crescendo to a year filled with accomplishments, offering listeners a relaxing and inviting country experience that's perfect for unwinding.

From the very first notes, "Make it to Mexico" transports you to a sun-drenched beach, where you can almost feel the warmth of the hot Mexico sun on your skin. Holcomb's vocals are reminiscent of the greats of country music, and his storytelling abilities shine through in the song's lyrics. The track's composition is adorned with twangy guitars, a steady rhythm, and a touch of modern country charm, creating a seamless fusion of classic and contemporary sounds.

The song's title evokes images of escapism and adventure, and Holcomb's lyrics do not disappoint. It's an invitation that's hard to resist, and it sets the stage for a vivid and enjoyable musical experience.

"Make it to Mexico" encapsulates the essence of what country music is all about – storytelling, a laid-back atmosphere, and a genuine connection with the audience. Whether you're a fan of the classic country sounds or the more modern influences in the genre, this single offers a delightful middle ground that's sure to please a broad range of listeners.

As Blaine Holcomb continues to gain recognition and refine his unique blend of country music, "Make it to Mexico" stands out as a testament to his growth as an artist. It's a perfect addition to your country music playlist, and it's an ideal track to close out the year with, helping you escape into the blissful world of sunsets, cocktails, and unforgettable memories. So, grab a drink, let the music take you away, and make your way to Mexico with Blaine Holcomb's exceptional single.

Blaine Holcomb has been featured on CMT, The Academy of Country Music, Holler, and more, being praised as one of Nashville's most authentic country artists. Through the pandemic Blaine worked tirelessly on a new record, Over A Beer, which was released in October 2021 and already closing in on 1 million worldwide streams with hit singles like “Beer Taste Better,” and “I Drink She Drives.”

Following the success of Over A Beer, Blaine released another 6 song EP in 2022 titled Lessons which featured Kinsey Rose on the title track. Other singles off that EP include “When It Comes To Love” and “Love A Little More.” Lessons has nearly 2 million streams worldwide.

Ready to build off recent successes, Blaine is gearing up for a new EP with new music coming in the fall of 2023. Working with his long-time producer, Jay Brunswick, Blaine is ready to take it up a notch, and he is just getting started. The lead-off single for this new project is called “Boot Shoppin'” which was released 9/22.

“I'm really proud of this new project and I can't wait to share it with everyone. I feel like Jay and I have taken it to the next level with these new songs and I can't wait to get them out to the world. I hope you love them as much as I do.” “Boot Shoppin,'' was supported by CMT, The Academy of Country Music, Holler, MusicRow Magazine, and more, and was premiered exclusively by Countrypolitan Magazine.