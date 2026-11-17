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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Blackberry Smoke: All Over The Road Tour 2027, appearing on Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 7PM.

Tickets are $57.00 - $297.00 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11892145

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 20 at 10AM.

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia's rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. Their latest album, Be Right Here draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke has amassed the following of a loyal fanbase, leading their last six full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021's You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and 2024's Be Right Here, which reached the top 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Touring relentlessly, the band know a little something about hitting the road in order to find a place to belong, and supported by the strong fanbase of Brothers and Sisters, legions of whom travel across the globe to support the band, they in turn give fans a palace to belong.

Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, Download UK, to name a few, and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

For Blackberry Smoke, embracing the light and finding the silver lining are once again at the heart of what they do best.

Learn more about Blackberry Smoke at BlackberrySmoke.com

EVENT DETAILS

Blackberry Smoke: All Over The Road Tour 2027

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY

Sunday March 14th 2027, 7:00pm

Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.

ABOUT PATCHOGUE THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

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