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Designer Ann Demeulemeester and rock legend Billy Idol are teaming up to launch a limited capsule celebrating Idol's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The project builds on a relationship that began when Idol walked the Ann Demeulemeester Autumn/Winter 2026 runway at Paris Fashion Week, in a moment that quickly went viral across social media. It continues with his appearance at the induction ceremony in a look from the Spring/Summer 2027 collection by Creative Director Stefano Gallici, bringing Idol's musical and visual language into the poetic world of Ann Demeulemeester.

Across the capsule, elements from Idol's archive are reworked through iconic prints, fragments of lyrics and references to defining photographs and imagery from throughout his career.

The ten-style capsule comprises eight jersey pieces, an open-neck striped knit and a fitted black leather jacket. T-shirts move between standard, relaxed, micro, shifted and raglan constructions, with cropped and extended proportions disrupting familiar silhouettes. A palette of ivory, ecru and faded black is punctuated by the knit in cherry and black.

At the center of the collection, the fitted leather jacket distils the project into its sharpest expression. The result is not a reproduction of a stage wardrobe, but a contemporary interpretation of the energy behind it: recognizable without becoming literal, charged but controlled, and unmistakably Ann Demeulemeester.

'I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with Ann Demeulemeester, one of my favorite fashion houses, on a number of pieces that really capture the spirit and energy of punk rock. Stefano Gallici has a great understanding of the power and freedom that this cultural movement has given to so many, and that's reflected in his work,' notes Idol.

Stefano Gallici adds, 'After seeing Billy perform live in Los Angeles last year, I was struck by how powerful his presence still felt. That night sparked the idea for the show and the collaboration. The idea was to translate fragments of his visual language through Ann Demeulemeester and make them feel contemporary and entirely present.'

Ann Demeulemeester x Billy Idol will be available beginning today at anndemeulemeester.com, at Ann Demeulemeester boutiques in Milan, Paris and Antwerp, and through selected retail partners, including Isetan in Tokyo and Hankyu in Osaka.

To mark the release, Ann Demeulemeester is hosting an event in Milan today, bringing the capsule into dialogue with the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection and the launch of the season's soundtrack vinyl.

About Ann Demeulemeester

Founded in Antwerp in 1985, Ann Demeulemeester is a pioneering fashion house known for its poetic yet rigorous approach to design. Rooted in culture, music and art, the brand offers a timeless, deeply personal vision of fashion that transcends trends while remaining profoundly contemporary.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' 'Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.

For more, visit billyidol.net and anndemeulemeester.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images









Photo Credit: Getty Images

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