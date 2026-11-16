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Rock legend Billy Idol, alongside longtime collaborator and guitarist Steve Stevens, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past Saturday as a member of the Class of 2026. Idol and Stevens were inducted by No Doubt's Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal, and performed their hit 'Rebel Yell' before being joined by Stefani for 'Eyes Without a Face.'

The Los Angeles Times raved that 'it's 2026, more than 40 years after 'Rebel Yell' was released and it sounds vital as ever…Idol and Stevens sound great.' Of Idol's acceptance speech, in which he said that 'we are beautiful because we are true to ourselves. Rock and roll gave me the ability to understand that and to live it,' the Times adds, 'I would hire Billy Idol as an inspirational speaker. I am ready to run through a wall after this.'

The Associated Press noted that 'the crowd leapt to its feet and shouted along with 'White Wedding' during the induction of Idol,' The Hollywood Reporter praised Idol for making a 'surprisingly earnest case for punk as a philosophy of freedom,' and Billboard and New York Magazine both noted Idol's speech and performance were highlights of the night.

The induction ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will debut on December 8 on ABC before streaming on Disney+ beginning the following day. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland.

Billy Idol Day in Los Angeles

Additionally, Idol and Stevens were honored on Friday, November 13 by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and the City of Los Angeles with a decree proclaiming it Billy Idol Day. Following a City Council session during which the presentation took place, Los Angeles City Hall hosted a free public celebration and acoustic duo performance by the pair on the steps across from City Hall Park in Downtown Los Angeles, hosted by emcee J.B. Smoove.

Tour, Documentary and New Music

Idol recently completed the latest U.S. leg of his worldwide tour, It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!, where his live show has been hailed as 'a strong, forceful show just crackling with energy' by the Houston Press, while Creative Loafing raves that Idol 'has a lot left to offer and is capable of owning a concert stage with the same authority and charisma he's always boasted' and the Dallas Observer adds that 'over forty years into Billy Idol's career, he remains just as remarkable as he started.'

The new feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is streaming now on Hulu following a successful theatrical run. The documentary, hailed by critic Jeffrey Lyons as 'informative and engaging,' while Forbes calls it 'poignant' and 'moving,' traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock 'n' roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock 'n' roll, fifty years into his career.

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Dream Into It continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay). Idol performed the single '77' featuring Avril Lavigne on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and also appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

Additionally, Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series (DSS) is giving Idol's second studio album Rebel Yell the premium audiophile treatment with an all-analog 180g One Step Edition due November 20.

Also this past year, Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Stevens at the 52nd American Music Awards, performing at the ceremony for the first time in his career.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic, trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' 'Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.

More information is available at BILLYIDOL.NET.

About Live Nation Studios

Live Nation Entertainment leads the industry bringing artists and their live shows to stages worldwide. Live Nation Studios (LNS) was created to help those same artists tell their stories. The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-nominated division is home to artist-driven films and TV series dedicated to sharing those groundbreaking, musically-inspired stories for audiences across the globe. LNS is riding an incredible wave of success including Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience recently being the #1 movie worldwide; Anderson .Paak's K-Pops! hit theaters as an AMC Exclusive; Rolling Loud, starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife, will premiere in cinemas this Summer; and the upcoming Noah Kahan: Out of Body doc was picked up as a Netflix Original and debuted at SXSW. Recent documentary premieres include Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Ty Dolla $ign's Still Free TC, Dustin Lance Black's Rock Out, Becky G's Rebbeca and The French Montana Story: For Khadija. The latest scripted projects are Stages, New Years Rev—a Green Day story, as well as The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. LNS' previous projects include Gaga: Five Foot Two, Moonage Daydream with David Bowie and the critically acclaimed A Star is Born.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images







Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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