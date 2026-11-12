Billie Eilish and Kenshi Yonezu Reach One Billion YouTube Views as Holiday Hits Return to Charts

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This week's YouTube Music charts kicked off with Billie Eilish joining the Billion Views Club for the fourth time with

. Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu also joined the Billion Views Club for the first time with his breakout hit

Meanwhile, the holiday season kicked into high gear across the charts, led by Mariah Carey's

surging to #10 on US Top Songs and #9 on US Top Songs on Shorts, alongside Wham!'s(#35 US) and a #2 US Daily Top Music Videos debut for Olivia Rodrigo's new original holiday tune

Cross-cultural collaborations and global superstars are also driving big numbers, with Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh's

debuting at #3 on Global Top Songs and #6 in the US, while BLACKPINK's JISOO makes a solo splash withat #13 Global. On the US charts, Lil Baby's new album FRESH propelledto #3 on US Daily Top Music Videos, while election-week moments sparked notable chart entries for Texas Congressman-elect Bobby Pulido's 1995 hit(#68 US) and folk protest singer Jesse Welles'(#6 US Daily Top Music Videos).

Below is a breakdown of the key movers and trends from the YouTube Music Charts and Trends Recap for the week ending November 12, 2026.

Billie Eilish's 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' Reaches 1B Views

Kenshi Yonezu's 'Lemon' Joins the Billion Views Club

Christmas Songs Bring Cheer to the Charts

The holiday season is in full swing as Mariah Carey's

Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh Have a Global Hit With 'POKITO'

Belly Gang Kushington and 21 Savage Climb With 'WTF Goin'

Tems' 'What You Need' Continues to Climb

Nigerian songwriter Tems' single

Zeddy Will's 'Bow Bow Bow' Climbs

rises this week to #8 on US Top Songs . The track first broke out, in part, thanks to athat has since garnered more than 29M views. It has continued to rise following the release of anthat has now eclipsed 20M views.

New York rapper Zeddy Will's rap track

Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Rises Again

continues to climb the charts this week. The song claims #15 on US Top Songs and continues to generate usage on Shorts, settling at #10 on US Top Songs on Shorts after a widespread dance trend.

Tame Impala's

GTA VI Soundtrack Songs Rise as Fans Await Release

continues its belated rise, following a wave of viral attention that started with Blackpink member JENNIE'sfor the track early in 2026. This week, the song claims #17 on US Top Songs and #37 on Global Top Songs . Across territories, the song amassed over 12.9M views in the charting period. The band's 2025 trackalso hits #74 on US.

The anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI is due in just a few weeks, and as fans await the release, songs from the soundtrack continue to climb the charts. Regional Mexican stars Fuerza Regida's contribution

Ashe Has a Hit With 'Stop The Wedding!'

Lil Baby Celebrates New Album With 'Mr. Do Something' Video

BigXthaPlug Hits the Charts With New Album Better Over Time

climbs to #55 on US Top Songs and debuts at #81 on Global Top Songs . French electronic duo Justice, who did the score for the game, also chart witha team-up with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, landing at #71 in the US.

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug returns to the charts with a pair of tracks from his just-released new album Better Over Time. The collab with Florida rapper Loe Shimmy,

Foogiano Takes Aim at Gucci Mane on 'The Misunderstood Truth'

Georgia rapper Foogiano, previously signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, takes aim at his former boss on the new single

Bobby Pulido's 'Desvelado' Makes Charts Debut After Election Win

which debuts at #24 on US Weekly Top Music Videos . Foogiano lands another pair of tracks on the same chart,andwhich hit #46 and #48 respectively.

Before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas Congressman-elect Bobby Pulido had a career as a Tejano singer-songwriter. Following his victory last week, the 1995 single

BLACKPINK's JISOO Makes a Mark With 'ADDICTED'

makes a belated debut on US Top Songs at #68 as fans (and curious voters) revisit the song.

JISOO, one of the stars of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, makes a solo return with

Hamza Malik Goes Global With 'Alfaaz'

a neon-lit, disco-influenced track that debuts at #13 on Global Top Songs and #88 on US Top Songs . Across territories, the track garnered more than 22.3M views in the charting period.

Singer-songwriter Hamza Malik and duo Zain Zohaib rise with their single

Additup Breaks Out With From the Block Performance

which merges R&B sounds with the traditional sounds of Qawwali and folk music. The track climbs to #6 on Global Top Songs this week on the back of over 29.8M views across the charting period.

Georgia rapper Additup is making a mark with a performance of his recent single

Keke Palmer Shares 'Keke Frankenstein'

Jesse Welles Charts With Political Single 'The Midterms'

YouTube United States Top Songs Chart: Top 5

as part of 4 Shooters Only's From the Block series. The performance claims #55 on US Weekly Top Music Videos and has racked up over 1.3M views since its release.

1. Michael Jackson - Thriller

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

4. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

5. Huntrix - Golden

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs Chart: Top 5

1. Jack Stauber - Oh Klahoma

2. Andrew Gold - Spooky, Scary Skeletons (Undead Tombstone Remix)

3. SIDEPIECE, 95 South - Can I Ride

4. Your Favorite Martian - Verified

5. polyphony_digital - one liitle pigeon sitting in a tree

YouTube United States Top Songs Chart: New Entries

6. Daddy Yankee, Diljit Dosanjh - POKITO

62. BigXthaPlug, Loe Shimmy - I LIKE IT

67. Foogiano - The Misunderstood Truth

68. Bobby Pulido - Desvelado

78. DigBar - BIG DICK RANDY: THE CALL

83. AC/DC - Live Wire (Live)

87. BigXthaPlug - GIVE IT ALL

88. Jisoo - ADDICTED

YouTube Global Top Songs Chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. Sachin Jigar, Arijit Singh, Ed SHeeran, Madhubanti Bagchi, Kumaar - Tu Mil Jaaye

3. Daddy Yankee, Diljit Dosanjh - POKITO

4. ARJN, KDS, FIFTY4, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

5. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

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