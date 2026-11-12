My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Billie Eilish and Kenshi Yonezu Reach One Billion YouTube Views as Holiday Hits Return to Charts
Olivia Rodrigo's new holiday track "take me home (4 christmas)" debuted at #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos.
This week's YouTube Music charts kicked off with Billie Eilish joining the Billion Views Club for the fourth time with
Meanwhile, the holiday season kicked into high gear across the charts, led by Mariah Carey's
Cross-cultural collaborations and global superstars are also driving big numbers, with Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh's
Below is a breakdown of the key movers and trends from the YouTube Music Charts and Trends Recap for the week ending November 12, 2026.
Billie Eilish's 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' Reaches 1B Views
Kenshi Yonezu's 'Lemon' Joins the Billion Views Club
Christmas Songs Bring Cheer to the Charts
The holiday season is in full swing as Mariah Carey's
Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh Have a Global Hit With 'POKITO'
Belly Gang Kushington and 21 Savage Climb With 'WTF Goin'
Tems' 'What You Need' Continues to Climb
Nigerian songwriter Tems' single
Zeddy Will's 'Bow Bow Bow' Climbs
New York rapper Zeddy Will's rap track
Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Rises Again
Tame Impala's
GTA VI Soundtrack Songs Rise as Fans Await Release
The anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI is due in just a few weeks, and as fans await the release, songs from the soundtrack continue to climb the charts. Regional Mexican stars Fuerza Regida's contribution
Ashe Has a Hit With 'Stop The Wedding!'
Lil Baby Celebrates New Album With 'Mr. Do Something' Video
BigXthaPlug Hits the Charts With New Album Better Over Time
Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug returns to the charts with a pair of tracks from his just-released new album Better Over Time. The collab with Florida rapper Loe Shimmy,
Foogiano Takes Aim at Gucci Mane on 'The Misunderstood Truth'
Georgia rapper Foogiano, previously signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, takes aim at his former boss on the new single
Bobby Pulido's 'Desvelado' Makes Charts Debut After Election Win
Before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas Congressman-elect Bobby Pulido had a career as a Tejano singer-songwriter. Following his victory last week, the 1995 single
BLACKPINK's JISOO Makes a Mark With 'ADDICTED'
JISOO, one of the stars of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, makes a solo return with
Hamza Malik Goes Global With 'Alfaaz'
Singer-songwriter Hamza Malik and duo Zain Zohaib rise with their single
Additup Breaks Out With From the Block Performance
Georgia rapper Additup is making a mark with a performance of his recent single
Keke Palmer Shares 'Keke Frankenstein'
Jesse Welles Charts With Political Single 'The Midterms'
YouTube United States Top Songs Chart: Top 5
1. Michael Jackson - Thriller
2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW
4. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai
5. Huntrix - Golden
YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs Chart: Top 5
1. Jack Stauber - Oh Klahoma
2. Andrew Gold - Spooky, Scary Skeletons (Undead Tombstone Remix)
3. SIDEPIECE, 95 South - Can I Ride
4. Your Favorite Martian - Verified
5. polyphony_digital - one liitle pigeon sitting in a tree
YouTube United States Top Songs Chart: New Entries
6. Daddy Yankee, Diljit Dosanjh - POKITO
62. BigXthaPlug, Loe Shimmy - I LIKE IT
67. Foogiano - The Misunderstood Truth
68. Bobby Pulido - Desvelado
78. DigBar - BIG DICK RANDY: THE CALL
83. AC/DC - Live Wire (Live)
87. BigXthaPlug - GIVE IT ALL
88. Jisoo - ADDICTED
YouTube Global Top Songs Chart: Top 5
1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai
2. Sachin Jigar, Arijit Singh, Ed SHeeran, Madhubanti Bagchi, Kumaar - Tu Mil Jaaye
3. Daddy Yankee, Diljit Dosanjh - POKITO
4. ARJN, KDS, FIFTY4, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)
5. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW
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