Bif Naked Releases Electro House Single "Hey Little Frankie" After Rock Career

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Canadian rock veteran Bif Naked has released 'Hey Little Frankie,' a full sprint into electro house and club music that marks one of the boldest genre pivots of her career. Produced by Jason Darr, the track trades guitars for a driving 130 BPM bassline and aggressive synth work, built for peak time weekend sets rather than rock radio.

For Bif, the song is about reclaiming joy without apology. ''Hey Little Frankie' is this song that is all about joy and not being afraid, not being ashamed, and refusing to accept the bare minimum from one's so-called Frankie any longer,' she says. 'It's the answer to bad feelings in a way that includes all of my sexiness, something that I feel I needed to take up space with for a very long time. It's time to dance.' She describes the result plainly: 'a genre-busting breakout track, a high-voltage collision of love, danger, and a walk on the wild side.'

Bif has spent decades being told she was breaking the rules of what rock music was supposed to sound like, and she treats 'Hey Little Frankie' as the clearest example yet. 'Since the beginning, I've been accused of breaking traditional musical norms,' she says. 'This certainly isn't the first time I've crossed the lines drawn in the sand by the music police. But 'Hey Little Frankie' is perhaps the most blatant, and honest, crossing of that line yet.' She credits producer Jason Darr with pushing her into the deep end. 'Jason Darr is a madman,' she says. 'If you know him, you know this. I got swept up in that madness and dragged into his musical house of horrors to record what I can only describe as a beautiful monster, another gloriously twisted musical monstrosity.'

'Hey Little Frankie' sits comfortably alongside artists like Feed Me, Wolfgang Gartner, Knife Party, Pegboard Nerds and Tommy Trash, and the track has already found an audience before its official release. Early data shows the song reaching 132 countries and landing in the sets of 70 clubs worldwide, with tastemaker support from Toronto nightlife figure Aeryn Pfaff, who has already loaded the track into weekend rotation. 'I love Bif,' Pfaff says. 'This is loaded straight into my weekend sets.' London's ballroom and house scene has taken notice too, with Jay Jay Revlon, founder of Let's Have a Kiki, among the track's early champions.

'Hey Little Frankie' lands in the middle of one of the busiest stretches of Bif's career. Her first new studio album in 15 years, 'Champion,' is out now, alongside an expanded 27th anniversary edition of her breakthrough record 'I Bificus' and a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of 'Superbeautifulmonster,' the album she has called her favourite of her own catalogue. She is also the subject of 'BIF NAKED: The Documentary,' directed by Pollyanna Hardwicke-Brown, which has toured Canadian theatres paired with intimate acoustic performances and audience Q&As before premiering on Super Channel and Fuse.

Born in secret in India and adopted by American missionaries, Bif built an international career entirely on her own terms, turning cancer, addiction and the challenges of a male dominated industry into music, advocacy and a message of resilience that continues to resonate decades later. A multi platinum recording artist and bestselling author of 'I, Bificus,' she remains one of the more singular and enduring voices in Canadian music, and 'Hey Little Frankie' is proof she has no intention of settling into anyone's expectations of what that voice should sound like next.

For more information, visit www.bifnaked.com. The track is also available on Spotify.





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