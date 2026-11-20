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Benny G is capping off a year with a new release, 'Common Ground,' out today. Listen here.

'I wrote 'Common Ground' a few years ago when I was in my first serious relationship. My girlfriend at the time and I got into a little argument on the phone. We didn't see eye to eye, but I had hope that we'd be able to work it out with a bit of time,' shared Benny. 'I happened to have a session with Travis (Heidelman) that day. I told him how I was feeling, and we ended up writing the song about that experience.'

Benny G co-wrote the piano-driven track with Heidelman and co-produced with Todd Clark.

The singer, songwriter and musician has experienced a career-defining year, releasing his debut EP, When You Know You Know; making his Grand Ole Opry debut following an invite from Vince Gill; touring with Ty Myers; performing at C2C Festival, CMA Fest, and more; and selling out his first-ever headline run.

He will wrap his support stint with Myers with two Texas dates tonight and tomorrow, and it was recently announced Benny will join Vincent Mason for select dates in 2027. He'll also return to C2C, this time performing in London, Glasgow and Manchester, and has been confirmed for Tortuga, Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival, Greenville Music Festival, and more.

Benny is in the studio with music expected throughout the new year.

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

20 Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

21 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

2027 MARCH

12 Glasgow, UK – C2C Festival

13 London, UK – C2C Festival

14 Manchester, UK – C2C Festival

^ supporting Ty Myers

Photo Credit: Brenton Giesey









Photo Credit: Brenton Giesey

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