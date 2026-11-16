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Free Flight Records has new music coming from Benny G, Darren Kiely and Ian Harrison, with all three songs slated for release on November 20.

Benny G - 'Common Ground'

Release Date: November 20

'I wrote 'Common Ground' a few years ago when I was in my first serious relationship. My girlfriend at the time and I got into a little argument on the phone. We didn't see eye to eye, but I had hope that we'd be able to work it out with a bit of time. I happened to have a session with Travis that day. I told him how I was feeling, and we ended up writing the song about that experience.' — Benny G

Darren Kiely - 'Out Of Your Head'

Release Date: November 20

Ian Harrison - 'Lucky Me'

Release Date: November 20

''Lucky Me' was inspired by the feeling of regret after a relationship. The point in time when you think to yourself, 'Wait, did I actually want this? Was freedom really better than what we had?' I got to write it with two very good friends of mine, Sam Varga and Dan Swank, and we had such a great time with this one. It was important to us that just because the concept of this song is sad, it doesn't mean it has to feel sad. So, when you listen to 'Lucky Me,' I hope it connects, but also, I hope it lifts your spirit instead of pulling you down.' - Ian Harrison









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