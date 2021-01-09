Pianist/composer Ben Rosenblum performs live and livestream concerts in January and February.

Check out the lineup below:

Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m. EST. Premiere of virtual Ben Rosenblum Trio concert presented by The Richland Library, Richland County, SC. Watch here.

Saturday, January 16 at 8 p.m. EST. Virtual debut of a new set of solo piano compositions commissioned by MUSAICS of the Bay. Performance of "Symposium Docuseries I: The Death and Rebirth of Hope: Musical Interpretations of Simon Toparovsky" and live post-concert Q&A with Rosenblum and visual artist Simon Toparovsky. Visit MUSIACS' website for more information.

Thursday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Live at Marco Island Center for the Arts (Marco Island, FL). Information at https://marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Friday, February 12 at 8:30 p.m. Timucua Arts Foundation (Orlando, FL). Live and livestreamed. Information at https://timucua.com/event/live-at-timucua-ben-rosenblum-trio-in-person-830-pm/.

Sunday, February 14 at 7 p.m. Arts Garage (Delray Beach, FL). Live and livestreamed. Information at https://artsgarage.org/event/ben-rosenblum-trio-a-jazz-valentines-celebration/.

Tuesday, February 16 Live at North Greenville University Masterclass and Performance (Tigerville SC).

Wednesday, February 17 Live at UNC-Pembroke Masterclass and Performance (Pembroke, NC).

Friday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. Live at Lancaster Cultural Arts Center (Lancaster, SC). Information at https://www.lccarts.net/tickets.

Rosenblum will also continue his ongoing series of livestream concerts.

Sunday, January 17 at 1 p.m. EST via Ben's YouTube or Facebook pages

Sunday, January 31 at 1 p.m. EST via Ben's YouTube or Facebook pages

Sunday, February 7 at 1 p.m. EST via Ben's YouTube or Facebook pages

Sunday, February 28 at 1 p.m. EST via Ben's YouTube or Facebook pages



Ben Rosenblum Solo Live Stream events can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/user/benrosenblummusic or https://www.facebook.com/benrosenblummusic/.