Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ben Abraham's Christmas Special to Return to The Forum Melbourne
The Melbourne-raised, Los Angeles-based artist will deliver a hometown reunion blending fan favourites, holiday classics, and exclusive onstage collaborations.
Frontier Touring has announced the return of Melbourne-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Ben Abraham, who will bring his annual Christmas Special to The Forum for one night only on Wednesday 9 December.
This isn't your average Christmas concert. Equal parts hometown reunion, festive variety show and singalong spectacular, Abraham's annual Christmas Special has become one of those word-of-mouth Melbourne traditions that keeps getting bigger. Backed by his full band and joined by a cast of special guests still under wraps in a huge, two-set show, the night is expected to move between fan-favourite originals, holiday classics and onstage collaborations.
Abraham's return to his hometown arrives at the end of another busy year for the singer, who was last seen in Melbourne back in June. This month sees Abraham hosting a weekly residency set in Los Feliz, where he also recently filmed an acoustic set of tracks at Reunion & Company. 2026 also saw the release of his latest EP, Portraits – a five-track collection described as stripping things back to thoughtful, beautifully observed songs about the people who shape the artist's life.
'For me making these songs has been about taking the slow walk back to the beginning,' says Abraham of his latest release. 'Rediscovering the simple joy of writing a song for or about somebody in my life without knowing if anybody will ever hear it. The act of writing for the sheer joy of creating something beautiful about someone you love.'
While he's spent much of the past decade based in Los Angeles, Abraham has remained one of Australia's most respected songwriting exports. Alongside his own acclaimed releases, he's co-written songs including Kesha's GRAMMY-nominated anthem 'Praying', Ben Platt's 'Grow As We Go' and Wafia's 'Heartburn', while earning fans in collaborating artists as diverse as Sara Bareilles, Gotye, Demi Lovato and The Chicks.
Tickets will go on sale Monday 2 November (12pm AEDT) via frontiertouring.com/benabraham. Frontier Members can get early access via their presale, which starts Friday 30 October (11am AEDT) – see website for details.
Event Details
Ben Abraham's Christmas Special
Wednesday 9 December
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. 16+ (Accompanied)
Frontier Member Presale: via frontiertouring.com/benabraham, runs 72 hours from Friday 30 October (11am AEDT) or until presale allocation exhausted
Tickets on sale begins: Monday 2 November (12pm AEDT) via ticketek.com.au
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode