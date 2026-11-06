Belly Gang Kushington Releases Single "OK" and Music Video Ahead of GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF

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Atlanta breakout artist Belly Gang Kushington released his newest single 'OK' on November 6, 2026, alongside a music video directed by Rockstar Colt.

The single arrives ahead of his sophomore project GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF, due November 13th via LVRN Records. A digital album pre-save/order is available. Following his 2025 debut project THE STREETS IS YOURS, GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF marks the next chapter in Belly Gang's rise, with 'OK' offering fans the latest preview of what's to come. Belly Gang has had a breakthrough year fueled by his Billboard Hot 100-charting collaboration 'WTF GOIN' featuring fellow Atlanta native 21 Savage, an RIAA Gold certification for 'Friend Do (Remix)' featuring YKNIECE, and more than 400 million career streams.

'OK' captures the ambition and unapologetic mindset behind Belly Gang's dope-boy hustle. The single offers an unfiltered look at the experiences that continue to shape his music. Drawing on the vivid, detail-driven storytelling that The New York Times Popcast has described as 'trap literalism,' the single references everything from sleeping in a trap house to the mentality that fuels his pursuit of success. The track also extends the visual language of GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF, with Belly Gang embracing all-white cars and coordinated all-white looks as he continues to build on the concept of positioning his music as product and making the color white synonymous with this era.

Directed by Rockstar Colt, the accompanying music video brings his dope-boy hustle to life, placing Belly Gang and his crew in an open field as they celebrate the lifestyle and success reflected in the record. Atlanta rapper Bally Baby, who also contributes the song's signature 'OK' ad-lib, makes an appearance in the visual, following their earlier collaboration on the 'Hustlin MF' remix. Together, the track and its visuals reinforce the central ethos of GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF: letting the music, the product, and the culture surrounding it speak for themselves.

This follows his recent landmark collaboration with Magic City and Magic City Kitchen, celebrating his Billboard Hot 100 viral hit 'WTF GOIN' featuring 21 Savage, a song that serves as an homage to the legendary Atlanta nightlife institution and its influence on the city's hip-hop culture. The collaboration includes an exclusive Belly Gang merchandise collection and the official renaming of Magic City Kitchen's famous 10-piece lemon pepper wings to the 'Belly Gang.' The collaboration can be purchased here.

'OK' also follows the reveal of the WTF GOIN Tour, marking Belly Gang's first multi-city tour.

WTF GOIN Tour Dates

The tour will bring the Atlanta rapper to three major cities:

November 25 — Atlanta, GA

December 3 — Detroit, MI

December 8 — Houston, TX

Tickets for the WTF GOIN Tour are available at bellygangkushington.com.

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld reported on the announcement of GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF and its cover art.

About Belly Gang Kushington

Born and bred in the city of Atlanta, Belly Gang Kushington (Belly Gang) found his calling in the heart of the city's rap scene. It all started at a studio owned by a friend's cousin on Campbellton Rd. Amidst the beats and camaraderie, Kush took his first steps into the world of music at 19. Kush doesn't just create music; he narrates his life. Every song is a page from his experiences, a snapshot of his reality, from leaving the drug world behind and facing incarceration and court cases to raising a son with autism while balancing fatherhood, music, and business. Belly Gang Kushington built his audience one verse at a time, and that authenticity is exactly why the culture—from the biggest artists in the game to NBA and NFL athletes to fans in the comments—has embraced him organically. His debut project, The Streets Is Yours, marked a pivotal moment in his career and unveiled new facets of his artistry while showcasing the South's vibrant culture and sound. He turned heads locally in Atlanta with 'Friend Do (Remix)' featuring YKNiece, designed for high-energy nightlife and club rotation, blending street-centric storytelling with infectious and movement-driven rhythm. Following 'Friend Do (Remix)', Belly Gang has risen to new heights. He released his single independently, 'WTF GOIN' with 21 Savage, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching a peak of #43 on the charts with more than 101 million total streams since its June release. 'WTF GOIN' hit #1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. He was named Billboard Hip-Hop Up & Comer for March 2026, named to the XXL Freshman Class for 2026, and nominated for BET's Best New Artist Category in May 2026. In a world saturated with voices, Belly Gang stands out as a storyteller and lyricist who weaves his reality into every verse, creating a narrative that transcends boundaries and resonates with Atlanta's rap legacy and raw, authentic spirit.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Colt

Photo Credit: Rockstar Colt









Photo Credit: Rockstar Colt

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