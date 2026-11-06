Belle Frantz Releases DEBUT ALBUM HYMNS FROM A BARSTOOL, a Gospel Record Featuring Wynonna Judd and Reba McEntire

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Rising Country artist Belle Frantz today releases her debut album Hymns From A Barstool, a deeply personal and meticulously-crafted Gospel album, born from a time of uncertainty in Frantz's life that found her revisiting the sounds of her youth for comfort. The 17-song set is a natural expression of the musical lineage that shaped Frantz and includes help from Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Ashley Monroe, Karen Fairchild (of Little Big Town), Jimi Westbrook (of Little Big Town), Meg McRee and Larry Strickland (from the Stamps).

Inspired by many of her Country idols, she decided to release a handful of Gospel songs as a little passion project, but it quickly became a full album endeavor after Wynonna Judd signed on for a feature. It evolved into a profoundly soulful album where every detail carries a deep personal meaning and underscores Frantz's beliefs.

The album's title, Hymns From A Barstool, comes from its sole original track, that reflects on the reassurance of God's presence, even when you fall on your face and the album's central idea that God meets you where you are. The track itself was inspired by Fox & Locke in Tennessee, a venue with its own history of Gospel Sundays, where locals would go to church and then gather at the bar for a beer and a few hymns. Frantz recreated that vibe at Nashville's Skinny Dennis last Sunday, performing the album in its entirety, along with a few unreleased Country songs. Frantz surprised the audience with performances from surprise guests Faith Groves, Meg McRee, The Blackwood Brothers and Wynonna Judd. Judd and Frantz's friendship was on full display as the two bantered about late night texts, the state of Country music, big hair and just how an independent Country newcomer landed the legend as a collaborator.

Frantz spent her childhood listening to Country greats with her grandfather, upon his passing when she was 12, she inherited those CDs. She discovered the lone record in the mix that she had never heard before: Reba McEntire's The Last One to Know. She cried – moved because, for the first time since losing her grandfather, she felt less alone. The music had found her when she needed it most and in that moment, she decided she wanted to do the same thing for others. Reba now reads a passage from the Bible on her project about God's constant presence. The voice that once found the young girl when she felt alone has returned to help tell the story of why she never really was.

“I've been working on this project for more than a year so it feels very surreal that it is finally out. This record means so much to me, especially having my mama featured on the project and to be able to honor my granddeddy and brother with 'Taps,' it is always going to hold a special place in my heart. I put so much of myself into it— it I've been calling it my childhood record,” shared Belle Frantz. “Having my heroes Wynonna and Reba on this project, plus Karen, Ashley, Jimi, Larry and Meg means everything to me. God really held my hand on this one and I'm honored to use my gift to comfort others and let them know He walks with them too, wherever they are.”

The album's connection to Frantz's history runs even deeper. Her mother starts and ends the record playing the piano. She chose “Taps” as the interlude to honor her grandfather and brother who are Navy veterans and had it recorded in Nashville's military cemetery. She recorded “Amazing Grace at Paine Memorial” and “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus at Paine Memorial” with just a piano in her hometown church. She then recorded 'How Great Thou Art at First Assembly of God' and “Softly & Tenderly at First Assembly of God” inside the historic and highly coveted East Tupelo First Assembly of God Church — her great-grandfather Otis' church in Mississippi and the same place where one of her lifelong idols, Elvis Presley, worshipped, learned guitar, and developed the love of Gospel music that would become central to his career. The recording vividly captures the character of the spaces: the muted clack of the wooden piano keys, the warmth of the room and the feeling that you are sitting in one of those pews listening to the music unfold around you. She distills the ethos of the project and brings the church directly to listeners' ears.

Produced by Gena Johnson, Hymns From a Barstool brings Frantz's heart and commanding vocals to life with every note. Each song carefully chosen and layered in meaning have already won audiences over. After performing “Where No One Stands Alone” during her Grand Ole Opry debut, she received a rare standing ovation. The evening's Opry show was dedicated to Dolly Parton, making Frantz's performance of the hymn (which the late icon had performed on The Porter Wagoner Show) a poignant moment, especially given Frantz was previously hand-selected by Dolly to open on the icon's “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas' residency.

Hymns From A Barstool Track List

1. “Prelude & Prayer”

2. “He Walks With Me”

3. “Amazing Grace at Paine Memorial”

4. “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus at Paine Memorial”

5. “How Great Thou Art at First Assembly of God”

6. “Softly & Tenderly at First Assembly of God”

7. “The Old Rugged Cross”

8. “How Great Thou Art (feat. Wynonna Judd)”

9. “Interlude: Taps”

10. “I'll Fly Away”

11. “Just a Closer Walk with Thee”

12. “I Saw The Light”

13. “Only Trust Him”

14. “Where No One Stands Alone”

15. “Reading of Scripture” (Reba McEntire)

16. “Hymns From A Barstool” - (Written by: Belle Frantz, Roger Springer, Wyatt Mccubbin)

17. “Reprise”

Frantz recently wrapped opening for Carly Pearce on The Honest Woman Tour and will open for Josh Turner this fall before taking her new Gospel project to several prisons in December. Inspired by artists like Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck and Ernest Tubb, Frantz was moved to bring her message that “God meets you where you are” to folks who might need to hear it.

About Belle Frantz

At just 23 years old, Belle Frantz sounds like she wandered out of another era. With a voice and attitude that recall the fearless women of classic Country — Patsy Cline's ache, Loretta Lynn's steel and a healthy dose of old-school sass — Frantz has built her career around music that feels timeless rather than trendy. But the Mississippi native's debut album, Hymns From A Barstool (out now), isn't the traditional Country record listeners might expect. It is a deeply personal Gospel project born from a season of uncertainty, a road trip west and a young woman learning to trust her own instincts. Every note of the project is layered with personal meaning and intention as the music found Frantz when she needed it most, as it has always done.

Her love for Country music began in her grandfather's workshop and was forever cemented when, after his passing, 12-year-old Belle discovered Reba McEntire's The Last One to Know among his CD collection—a moment that inspired her to pursue a life in music. At 20, she signed a major record deal and released her debut EP, Why I Sing This Way, paying homage to the artists who had inspired her most, featuring songs by Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and George Jones. She was introduced to the world and amassed more than 700,000 listeners from that EP alone, rapidly growing her fan base. After a series of shake-ups that included parting ways with both her manager and label, Frantz found herself at a crossroads and reaching backward — toward the Gospel music that had always been another thread running through her life. What started as a passion project quickly evolved to a full-fledged independent debut album centered around the idea that God meets you where you are…and landed Wynonna Judd, McEntire, Ashley Monroe, Larry Strickland, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook (of Little Big Town) and more to be a part of it.

Her career may be just beginning but Frantz has already marked off milestones that many could only dream of. She has shared stages with some of Country music's most legendary names, opening for Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence, Alabama, and more, while performing on the same bill as Wynonna Judd, Rodney Crowell, Eric Church, and Vince Gill (with whom she has since co-written two songs), and has graced the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage. Even Dolly Parton herself hand-selected Frantz to be the opener for “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas.” Now she is on the road, opening Carly Pearce's Honest Woman: Up Close Tour through the fall and will release Hymns From A Barstool November 6– the latest chapter in a story born decades ago in her grandad's shop in Mississippi.







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