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After the release of her debut album My Reckless Abandon in July via Atlantic Records, nominations for Best New Artist at the VMA's and 'Song of the Summer' at the American Music Awards for 'iloveitiloveitiloveit,' which was certified platinum, and a featured song 'See It Coming' on the new The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack, 20-year-old Bella Kay is not slowing down but picking up speed. Today, she returns with a new single, 'Like a Dog.'

On the Thomas La Rosa-produced track, Bella leans into her signature confessional lyricism, crooning about a complicated relationship over cinematic acoustic melodies. The track has been teased over the past few months across her sold out North American tour this Fall, already generating 16.6 million views across 3.1k creates on TikTok.

Bella's ascent has been fueled by fearless honesty and an unshakable determination. Through songs that confront heartbreak, isolation, and resilience with unfiltered vulnerability, she blends a hauntingly timeless voice with hazy alternative pop production and deeply personal, bedroom-born songwriting. Her breakout moment came with 'The Sick,' a viral ballad that has since surpassed 279 million streams and generated over 2.9 billion TikTok views.

The momentum continued with her February 2026 project a couple minutes out, featuring the hit 'iloveitiloveitiloveit,' landing her on the Billboard Hot 100, and amassed over 694 million streams alongside 4.5 billion views across 1.5 million TikTok creates.

Her momentum has translated just as powerfully to the stage, recently wrapping up a sold-out headline tour in North America, debut festival performances at Austin City Limits, The Great Escape, All Things Go and Lollapalooza, as well as support for indie-folk powerhouse Noah Kahan on his UK and Ireland arena tour, marking her largest performances to date and a major milestone in her ascent.

Next year, she will join Gracie Abrams on her 2027 tour in Washington DC and Montreal and make her debut at Coachella.

2027 Tour Dates

March 4 –– Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena^

March 5 –– Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena^

March 8 –– Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell^

March 9 –– Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell^

April 9 –– Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 16 –– Indio, CA @ Coachella

^ Supporting Gracie Abrams

Photo Credit: Hayley Gregerson | Download hi-res here









Photo Credit: Hayley Gregerson | Download hi-res here

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