Becky Hill Releases Third Album REBECCA, Featuring Single "tie me d^wn"

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Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill has released her third album, REBECCA, out now via Astralwerks. Following a decade of chart hits, billions of streams and sold-out arena shows, Hill delivers her most creatively adventurous and unapologetically personal album to date. Described by Hill as 'curated chaos,' the record brings together the dance music that has defined her career with a broader range of unexpected musical influences.

The album's title has a particular significance, with the name Rebecca originally meaning 'to tie or bind.' Hill draws on BDSM imagery as a playful metaphor for her relationship with the music industry, a theme that runs through the album and comes into focus on the new track 'tie me d^wn' - a heavier electronic sound which explores the complicated tension between pleasure and pain, desire and commitment.

Tracks including 'More! More! More!',' 'l0st the pl0t' and 'what do i have to do?' offer an insight into the demands of Hill's career, from the relentless pressure to achieve more to the expectations placed on female artists. Throughout, she balances moments of vulnerability with humour and self-awareness, often using satire to make some of her most personal observations. 'l0st the pl0t' was previously released as the final preview of the album.

Musically, REBECCA sees Hill build on her dance foundations while drawing on the alternative and electronic music that shaped her teenage years, from Blur and Biffy Clyro to Pendulum and The Prodigy. Pendulum's Rob Swire contributes to 'daddy's range rover' and 'lil' miss nobody,' adding his distinctive production and rock influences to both tracks.

Beyond the strength of the songs, REBECCA also takes listeners on a journey with unexpected diversions. There's the theme-setting introduction, a beautifully orchestrated reprise of recent single 'Changes,' and the dramatic 'REBECCA pt.2' finale, which brings a sense of resolution to the album.

REBECCA is available to stream now, with physical editions on CD, vinyl and limited-edition red splatter vinyl available here.

Hill will conclude her intimate album tour next week with shows in Coventry and Oxford, before returning to bigger stages in 2027. Her live plans include a series of major outdoor headline shows, alongside appearances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Lytham Festival, where she joins Fatboy Slim as special guest. Tickets for all upcoming dates are available here.

Tour Dates

APRIL 2027

30th - Swansea, Tunes On The Bay

JUNE 2027

6th - Reading, The Park Series

13th - Leicester, The Park Series

18th - Isle of Wight Festival

JULY 2027

2nd - Lytham Festival (with Fatboy Slim)

23rd - Ludlow, Ludlow Castle

24th - Margate, Dreamland

AUGUST 2027

13th - Suffolk, Newmarket Racecourses

29th - Newcastle, The Park Series

About Becky Hill

Becky Hill has established herself as one of the UK's most influential and successful artists, known for her ability to fuse underground club credibility with huge crossover appeal. Across a career spanning more than a decade, the two-time BRIT Award winner has amassed over 10 billion global streams and scored multiple UK Top 10 singles, becoming one of the standout talents in British dance music. Her critically acclaimed 2024 album 'Believe Me Now?' is her highest-charting record to date, landing in the UK Top 3 and further showcasing the scale, confidence and emotional honesty at the heart of her music.

Widely recognised and respected by her peers for her undeniable songwriting talent, Hill has become a sought-after artist for some of electronic music's biggest names, with artists such as David Guetta, Tiësto and Chase & Status all coming to her to collaborate on a string of global hits.

Alongside her success as a recording artist, Hill is also a formidable live performer, with exceptional sets at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields, alongside a sold-out UK and Ireland arena headline tour. Offstage, she remains a passionate advocate for female, queer and non-binary creatives within music, while her acclaimed podcast 'The Art of Rave' has further positioned her as a respected voice within the wider electronic music community.

Photo Credit: Joseph Delany









Photo Credit: Joseph Delany

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