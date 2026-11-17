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Beacon Park has unveiled the inaugural lineup for Live on the Lawn, a new outdoor concert series bringing nationally acclaimed artists to the heart of downtown Swannanoa beginning in May 2027. The four-show series will feature headlining performances by progressive bluegrass favorites Trampled by Turtles, indie-folk mainstays The Head and the Heart, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Waxahatchee, and GRAMMY-winning soul-rock powerhouse Alabama Shakes, adding a new outdoor live-music destination to the Swannanoa Valley.

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Live on the Lawn will take place on Beacon Park's newly developed event lawn, a dedicated outdoor performance space designed to accommodate between 4,000-6,000 attendees, depending on the event. The series will be among the first major public events hosted at the nearly $12 million recreation and community gathering space, currently under construction on the historic grounds of the former Beacon Blanket Factory.

Live on the Lawn will directly support the nonprofit The Beacon Foundation and its mission to strengthen the Swannanoa Valley through community vitality, long-term resiliency, and thoughtful economic development. Net proceeds from the concert series will help advance the Foundation's ongoing work to create accessible public spaces, foster community connection, and invest in the Valley's long-term future.

'From the beginning, we've envisioned Beacon Park as a place that brings people together, and live music is a natural extension of that vision,' said Casey Watkins, founder and board chair of The Beacon Foundation. 'We're excited about the caliber of artists joining us for our first season, but what makes this series especially meaningful is the opportunity to turn these experiences into something with a lasting impact. Every concert helps support the Foundation's broader mission and our commitment to building a stronger, more connected Swannanoa Valley.'

2027 Live on the Lawn Concert Series Lineup

Saturday, May 1 – Trampled by Turtles with Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

Saturday, June 5 – The Head and the Heart with Hotel Fiction

Saturday, July 10 – Waxahatchee with Dawes

Saturday, August 14 – Alabama Shakes with Lamont Landers

Ticket Information

Tickets for all four Live on the Lawn concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. ET, following a special artist presale on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. ET and a local presale on Thursday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. For additional ticketing information, including pricing, presale access details, and event policies, visit BeaconParkWNC.org.

The launch of Live on the Lawn marks another milestone in the transformation of the former Beacon Manufacturing property, once home to the world's largest blanket factory and a defining economic cornerstone of the Swannanoa Valley. Now being reimagined as a year-round destination for outdoor recreation, entertainment, and community connection, Beacon Park will feature a world-class cycling facility, professional-grade outdoor bouldering walls, a one-mile paved walking loop, playground, pavilions, and extensive green spaces alongside its dedicated event lawn.

While Live on the Lawn will anchor Beacon Park's inaugural music programming, The Beacon Foundation is developing a broader calendar of concerts, festivals, vendor markets, youth activities, and outdoor recreation events designed to activate the property throughout the year. To stay up to date on all that's yet to come at Beacon Park, follow @BeaconParkWNC and @BeaconFoundationWNC on Facebook and Instagram, or sign up for Beacon Park's newsletter to be among the first to hear news and updates.

About The Beacon Foundation

The Beacon Foundation is a community-focused nonprofit based in the Swannanoa Valley dedicated to building and sustaining vibrant public spaces. Its work centers on creating zero-barrier opportunities for people to recreate and gather while strengthening community through three pillars: community vitality, long-term resiliency, and thoughtful economic development. For more information, visit BeaconFoundationWNC.org.

About Beacon Park

Beacon Park is a project of The Beacon Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the long-term revitalization of the Swannanoa Valley through community investment and accessible green space, outdoor recreation, and programming. The Foundation's work honors the Valley's history while investing in its future, with a focus on community vitality, long-term resiliency, and thoughtful economic development. For more information, visit BeaconParkWNC.org.





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