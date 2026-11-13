Baylee Lynn Releases “Save Me A Seat” Ballad and Official Music Video

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Country singer-songwriter Baylee Lynn today releases 'Save Me A Seat,' a piano-led ballad that turns the everyday gesture of saving someone a place into a hopeful request for a reunion in heaven. Out now via The Core Records/Capitol alongside an official music video, the song is a tender reflection on losing someone whose presence has shaped your life, and on the faith that goodbye isn't forever.

https://bayleelynn.lnk.to/SaveMeASeat

https://bayleelynn.lnk.to/SaveMeASeatVisual

Written by Baylee Lynn, Jenna Shuffler, Blake Bollinger and Nate Kenyon, and produced by AJ Pruis, the piano-driven 'Save Me A Seat' opens with piano and gradually builds into a sweeping arrangement, with swelling strings giving its intimate story a soaring finish. The accompanying music video places Baylee in an empty church, tying the song's themes of faith and loss to her own beginnings singing in church alongside her parents in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Says Lynn, 'I've held this song very close to my heart and now it's out for the world to hear. This song was written in honor of my sweet Poppy and the love he brought to this world. Although his recliner in my granny's living room is empty, I know his eternal seat is taken and he's got one saved for me. Grief is not easy to navigate, but I hope this song brings you a sense of peace when listening.'

'Save Me A Seat' follows October's 'Happy That We Met' and arrives after drawing more than 500,000 views across social previews. Lynn introduced her candid country-pop sound with her 2025 debut 'Cautiously Optimistic,' and has since earned attention from Billboard and Country Now and released her debut EP, Heart On My Sleeve. Her catalog, which includes 'That's What I'll Be' from the Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack, has reached nearly 9M global views to date. Following shows supporting Maddox Batson and Redferrin, she'll perform at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville on November 21. Tickets are available here.

About Baylee Lynn

A powerhouse talent with girl-next-door charm, singer/songwriter Baylee Lynn is one of country's most promising new voices. Growing up in the small Tennessee town of Greeneville, the now Nashville-based artist taught herself guitar at six and soon took up piano. Hailing from a long line of musicians, she began singing in church with her parents and penned her first song at 13, drawing inspiration from country queens like Dolly Parton. She made her debut in summer 2025 with 'Cautiously Optimistic,' hailed by Billboard as 'an incredibly charming opening statement that…harkens back to the turn-of-the-century country-pop stylings of Faith Hill and the Chicks.' Her soulful country-pop sound and candid storytelling shine throughout her debut EP Heart On My Sleeve, released in March 2026 and expanded in May, while 'That's What I'll Be' earned a spot on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. Named to Country Now's 'Country Next' series, Baylee has brought her live show to audiences across North America supporting Maddox Batson, followed by recent dates opening for Redferrin. Her latest singles—the self-assured 'Lucky To Be Loved' and bittersweet 'Happy That We Met'—showcase an artist equally at home celebrating her worth and wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Photo Credit: Kate Bowling









Photo Credit: Kate Bowling

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