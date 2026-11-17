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Backline, the non-profit dedicated to mental health and wellness in the music industry, and Divided Sky Foundation, the Vermont-based non-profit and residential recovery program founded by Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, announce the launch of the Backline Treatment Grant: a new grant program designed to remove the financial barrier to residential addiction recovery for music industry professionals and their families. The grant is made possible through donations from Harper House Music Foundation and Spotify.

Building on a shared commitment to expanding access to care, Backline and Divided Sky are joining forces to bring more opportunities for recovery support to music industry professionals. The two grant-funded programs, hosted at Divided Sky's 46-bed residential retreat in Ludlow, Vermont, reflect the center's approach, which is grounded in community, mindfulness, and the healing power of music. It is a natural home for people whose lives are built around music.

To be eligible, applicants must be 20 or older and derive at least 50% of their income from the music industry, or be an immediate family member of someone who does.

Hilary Gleason, Backline Co-founder and Executive Director, says, 'The origin stories of Backline and Divided Sky are both rooted in the lived experience and understanding that life in music is hard to navigate. We are excited to usher in the next chapter of that story by joining arms to support music industry professionals by offering access to treatment and resources to support them at any stage in their recovery'

Two Ways to Get Support

Residential Recovery Program | Funded by Harper House Music Foundation: Access for music industry professionals beginning their recovery journey at Divided Sky's 30-day program. Participants build a foundation through the 12 Steps, emotional sobriety, mindfulness, and community.

Recovery Recharge Program | Funded by Spotify: Access for music professionals with at least one year in recovery to Divided Sky's 7-day Recovery Recharge program. Designed as an immersive reset, the program gives participants space to reconnect with their recovery community, strengthen the tools they have built, and return to their lives with renewed focus.

'Financial circumstances should never stand between someone and the chance to build a joyful life in recovery,' says Seth Dolinsky, Executive Director of Divided Sky Foundation. 'Thanks to Backline, Harper House Music Foundation, and Spotify, this grant gives music industry professionals and their families access to Divided Sky's unique approach to recovery without the burden of program costs. We're grateful to help make that opportunity possible.'

Music professionals and their families interested in the Backline Treatment Grant can connect with a Backline Case Manager at backline.care/dividedsky.

Harper House Music Foundation: A Continuing Partnership

The Backline Treatment Grant deepens a growing relationship between Backline and Harper House Music Foundation, a public charity dedicated to supporting artists and addressing funding gaps across the music industry. Harper House and Backline have collaborated on several initiatives, including the Neal Casal Clinical Fellowship and Harper House Music Fellowship, which have provided clinical training and career support for emerging mental health providers in the industry. Most recently, the two organizations partnered on the Backstage Wellness Village at High Sierra Music Festival, offering free wellness and recovery services to musicians, touring professionals, and production staff. The Backline Treatment Grant is the next step in that work, opening a path to recovery for music professionals who need it.

'Through our work with Backline, from the clinical fellowships to the Backstage Wellness Village, we've seen how much our community needs care that meets people where they are. Backline and Divided Sky now offer music industry professionals a funded path to residential recovery when they are ready for help, and Harper House is proud to remove the financial barrier to that care. We're grateful to be part of building a community where asking for help is easier,' says Michele Augis, Managing Director, Harper House Music Foundation.

Spotify: Building Recovery Resources for the Music Industry

Spotify's support for the Backline Treatment Grant reflects a sustained commitment to the mental health and wellness of music industry professionals. Spotify's Heart & Soul, Mental Health for Creators is a global program offering access to mental health support, self-care tools, and space to reflect on the emotional side of creative life. Spotify is the lead sponsor of B-LINE, Backline's 24/7 mental health and crisis support line, which launched in January 2026 and connects music professionals and their families with trained counselors around the clock. Spotify and Backline have also collaborated on Heart and Soul Wellness Lounges at major industry festivals and events, bringing on-site mental health and wellness resources to music professionals across the country.

In connection with this grant, Spotify, Backline, and Divided Sky are releasing a free sobriety guide created specifically for music industry professionals — whether you're sober-curious, thinking about making a change, or simply want to better understand sobriety in the context of this industry.

Spotify, Backline, and Divided Sky are also partnering with the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) to ensure these important resources reach the independent live entertainment community. Funded by Spotify and featuring experts from Backline and Divided Sky, NIVF will be hosting an educational session on sobriety for live entertainment industry workers taking place on December 17. The session is virtual.

'Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the music industry is a priority for Spotify, and this partnership allows us to expand that commitment into substance misuse and recovery support. From launching B-LINE with Backline to bringing mental health resources directly to creators, we've been working to make care more accessible across the industry. We're proud to build on that work with Backline and Divided Sky, helping music professionals access the support and community they need to sustain their recovery and build healthy, lasting careers,' says Lauren Wurgaft, Global Head of Social Impact and Employee Mental Health and Wellbeing, Spotify.

Divided Sky Benefit Concert: November 20 and 21, Worcester, MA

The release of the sobriety guide and the Backline Treatment Grant come at a fitting moment for the Divided Sky community. The launch of the Backline Treatment Grant comes just before Divided Sky's Benefit Concert on November 20 and 21 at DCU Center in Worcester, MA, co-headlined by Divided Sky co-founder, Trey Anastasio, and longtime Backline supporter, Billy Strings.

Since 2019, Backline has invested over $6.4 million into mental health and wellness in the music industry, including over $700K in direct financial aid for therapy. More than 4,000 music industry professionals have received one-on-one care through B-LINE and their Case Management program, which provides referrals to trusted providers and organizations.

In January, Backline launched B-LINE, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line created exclusively for the music industry. B-LINE connects music professionals and their families with trained counselors who understand the unique pressures of working in and around music, anytime, day or night. Music professionals and their families can reach B-LINE by calling 1-855-BLINE99 or texting 254-639.

About Backline

Backline is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that understand this line of work. With Case Management, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line, therapy grants, tour support, and wellness offerings, Backline curates their programs to meet the industry where they are—on or off the road.

About Divided Sky

The Divided Sky Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to addiction recovery. Their non-medical residential recovery program in Ludlow, VT emphasizes mindfulness, emotional sobriety, and gaining tools to live a joyful life in recovery. Divided Sky is often the next step following a medical detox or relapse, or can be a primary option for anyone who is medically stable and ready to make a change. DSF continues to make its 12-step immersive Residential Recovery Program affordable to all, with partial scholarships available to those who demonstrate need.

About Harper House Music Foundation

HHMF seeks to be an agent of change by facilitating efforts that help artists share their work, lead stable and healthy lives, and preserve their unique legacies. As a public charity, it is centered around grantmaking to organizations serving musicians and investments that address infrastructure and funding gaps, and is dedicated to supporting a diverse music landscape. HHMF has collaborated with and contributed to such vital music nonprofits as the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers, Americana Music Foundation, Backline, Neal Casal Music Foundation, and Newport Festivals Foundation, while also working with such notable artists as Natalie Merchant, T-Bone Burnett, Rosanne Cash, and Rhiannon Giddens. For more information, please visit harperhousemusicfoundation.org.

About Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionised music listening. Its move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, Spotify took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 8 million podcast titles, and 800,000 audiobooks in select markets on Spotify. It is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 788 million users, including 306 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Photo Credit: Russ Hurlburt Photography

Photo Credit: Russ Hurlburt Photography | Download hi-res image:









Photo Credit: Russ Hurlburt Photography | Download hi-res image:

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