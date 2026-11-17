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Nashville band Baby Wave have shared their new single, 'Country Roads,' which is available everywhere now via Saddle Creek. The track was produced by Sebastian Kinsler of Feeble Little Horse, and the official music video premiered today.

The steady buildup of verses over the drum-and-bass-laden backing lets a familiar chorus break over a wall of sound. Longing for stability and missing the familiarity of rural, wide-open spaces, Baby Wave take the long way home. The song interpolates John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads.'

'We wrote 'Country Roads' when we were living in Athens, OH,' Jakob Bibb explains. 'We were into writing about college students when we first set foot in Athens, so that's who naturally popped up in this song. We accidentally ended up writing about how Gardner and I met Book, at a party when she was pretty hammered.'

'The only lyrics I contributed to the verses were the dark ones,' book continues. 'Then I went upstairs and cried. Thank God I got out of the way, because Jake & Gardner struck gold. I developed the spoken word section and bridge through improvisation. I usually tell a different variation of the same story during our set, but sometimes I go off-script on a rant or infuse it with that week's events.'

'I remember us all laughing at the idea of bringing up 'Country Roads' by John Denver, but when we were done laughing, we had a real idea of what the song was about: being lost in a busy world and heading into the woods to find some solace and direction,' Gardner Gottgsen says.

The official music video for the track was filmed mostly in Vermont on Gardner's family farm, which the band made a detour to during their recent tour with Swapmeet. Showcasing the freewheeling and sometimes debaucherous nature of hanging out in the wilderness, the band speeds down gravel paths and runs through the sprawling terrain. book edited the video while on tour with Annie DiRusso in South America, saying, 'It was really special to be shown around Gardner's stomping grounds for the first time while the cameras were rolling. He planned out all the locations in advance, and we got to just go along for the ride. We shot additional footage in the city - I think the dichotomy of the two settings conveys the same sense of yearning I feel in the song. I went for that same feeling in the edit, which I did on tour with Annie DiRusso in Brazil.'

About 'The Scene Is Changing'

Baby Wave signed to Saddle Creek last month with 'The Scene is Changing,' which was also produced by Sebastian Kinsler of Feeble Little Horse. The song crashes from matter-of-fact verses into volcanic, grunge-caked choruses as the band reckons with the East Nashville DIY scene that raised them. Equal parts lament and love letter, 'The Scene Is Changing' captures a community in flux, which earned the trio praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, The Needle Drop, and more.

Recent Activity and Upcoming Shows

Baby Wave has become a fixture of the DIY circuit over the past four years, cementing themselves as a band not to miss in East Nashville. Producing songs that bounce from genre to genre, today's release previews a bank of road-tested songs and marks their first new music since 2024, when they released the joint EP still life with fellow Nashville scenemakers Total Wife. Baby Wave has played shows alongside Hotline TNT, feeble little horse, Annie DiRusso, Snõõper, and more.

This fall, they hit the road for a run of dates, supporting fers in El Paso, TX and joining Swapmeet for stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. More shows will be announced soon. For more information and updates on upcoming shows, follow Baby Wave on Instagram at @babywave.lol.

About Baby Wave

Baby Wave is a band that was built for and from their live show. The core trio, multi-instrumentalists book NOT brooke, Gardner Gottsegen, and Jakob Bibb, had been flitting between various projects around Nashville until a fateful Christmas party in 2021 pulled them together. From there, they made their name in the East Nashville DIY scene and eventually toured around the country, releasing a handful of experimental recordings along the way. The circle of artists that came up with them exists in total remove from Music Row, a tight-knit community stretched across tiny clubs like DRKMTTR and house venues like Ryman 2.

The band fully cohered a little further from home. In early 2023, a Halloween weekend of gigs in Athens, Ohio convinced the trio to spontaneously relocate north. They only stayed a few months before returning to Nashville, but the detour became crucial: writing and practicing daily, they figured out who they wanted to be, chasing a frenetic-then-beautiful, bleary-and-wild-eyed hybrid of slowcore, slacker rock, emo, and shoegaze. Baby Wave's debut album will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Cmod [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Cmod [Download Hi-Res]

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