Babes In Canyon to Release WHISPERS & ECHOES EP in Spring 2027, U.S. Tour Begins April 1

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Babes In Canyon have announced that they will release a new EP titled Whispers & Echoes in the spring of 2027. A U.S. tour in support of the record begins April 1 at Nectar Lounge in Seattle, WA. Additionally, Atwood has a premiere of the video for new single 'Look Outside' up now.

Find tickets here.

Watch the 'Look Outside' video.

Born of a spontaneous writing session during a blackout storm, the Babes wandered naturally into the land of heavy beats, lyrics with an element of storytelling, and synth-folk instrumentation with a twist. Genre-defying, expertly arranged, and profoundly catchy, Babes In Canyon stands ready to soundtrack your adventures - spontaneous or otherwise.

Whispers & Echoes Tour Dates

April 1: Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

April 2: Portland, OR - The Get Down

April 3: Eugene, OR - Wow Hall

April 7: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 8: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

April 9: San Diego, CA - The Holding Company

April 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

April 14: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge

April 15: Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

April 16: Dallas, TX - Club Dada

April 17: Austin, TX - 3Ten Austin City Limits

April 22: Atlanta, GA - 529

April 23: Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

April 24: Asheville, NC - Third Room

April 28: Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

April 29: Boston, MA - Sonia

April 30: New York, NY - Bowery Palace

May 1: Washington, D.C. - DC9

May 5: Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

May 6: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 7: Milwaukee, WI - Falcon Hall

May 8: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

May 11: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

May 12: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 13: St. Louis, MO - The Key

May 14: Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

May 15: Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

May 20: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 21: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

May 22: Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

About Babes In Canyon

Seattle-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Nathan and Sophia Hamer conjure up lush and astutely layered soundscapes. Combining folk sensibilities with infectious club beats and blending organic & electronic instrumentation with a twist, Babes In Canyon is an immersive listening experience. With a shared background in film and previous musical projects, the band utilizes their keen eye for visual storytelling and draws inspiration from Pacific Northwest landscapes to bring their songs to life. Put the record on and find yourself on a long drive away from the chaos of the everyday.

Connect with Babes In Canyon: Website

Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett









Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett

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