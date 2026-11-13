My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Babes In Canyon to Release WHISPERS & ECHOES EP in Spring 2027, U.S. Tour Begins April 1
The band will also appear at Bowery Palace in New York on April 30, following stops in Boston and Washington, D.C.
Babes In Canyon have announced that they will release a new EP titled Whispers & Echoes in the spring of 2027. A U.S. tour in support of the record begins April 1 at Nectar Lounge in Seattle, WA. Additionally, Atwood has a premiere of the video for new single 'Look Outside' up now.
Watch the 'Look Outside' video.
Born of a spontaneous writing session during a blackout storm, the Babes wandered naturally into the land of heavy beats, lyrics with an element of storytelling, and synth-folk instrumentation with a twist. Genre-defying, expertly arranged, and profoundly catchy, Babes In Canyon stands ready to soundtrack your adventures - spontaneous or otherwise.
Whispers & Echoes Tour Dates
April 1: Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
April 2: Portland, OR - The Get Down
April 3: Eugene, OR - Wow Hall
April 7: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
April 8: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
April 9: San Diego, CA - The Holding Company
April 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
April 14: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge
April 15: Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
April 16: Dallas, TX - Club Dada
April 17: Austin, TX - 3Ten Austin City Limits
April 22: Atlanta, GA - 529
April 23: Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor
April 24: Asheville, NC - Third Room
April 28: Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
April 29: Boston, MA - Sonia
April 30: New York, NY - Bowery Palace
May 1: Washington, D.C. - DC9
May 5: Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
May 6: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
May 7: Milwaukee, WI - Falcon Hall
May 8: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
May 11: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
May 12: Nashville, TN - The Basement East
May 13: St. Louis, MO - The Key
May 14: Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
May 15: Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
May 20: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
May 21: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
May 22: Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
About Babes In Canyon
Seattle-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Nathan and Sophia Hamer conjure up lush and astutely layered soundscapes. Combining folk sensibilities with infectious club beats and blending organic & electronic instrumentation with a twist, Babes In Canyon is an immersive listening experience. With a shared background in film and previous musical projects, the band utilizes their keen eye for visual storytelling and draws inspiration from Pacific Northwest landscapes to bring their songs to life. Put the record on and find yourself on a long drive away from the chaos of the everyday.
Connect with Babes In Canyon: Website
Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett
Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett
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